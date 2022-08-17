Topics

ISRO Invites Applications for Teachers, Salaries Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh/Month

ISRO Vacancy bulletin

Recruitment 2022: ISRO has invited applications for various teaching positions. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is recruiting for teaching positions. The recruitment will be conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. 

Things to know: 

  • The school imparts quality education primarily to the wards of the employees and supporting personnel of SDSC SHAR.
  • There are 19 vacancies for teachers at the Space Central Schools in Sriharikota and Sullurpeta campuses. 
  • Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,51,100.
  • There are two vacancies each for the post of postgraduate teachers of mathematics, physics, biology, and chemistry. 
  • There are two vacancies each for the post of trained graduate teachers of mathematics, Hindi, English, chemistry, biology, PET Male and PET Female. 
  • There are five vacancies for the post of primary teacher. 
  • Specific details about each position, such as age, eligibility criteria and test requirements, can be found here.  

How to apply?

  • The last date to apply is 28 August 2022. 
  • For more information, read the official guideline

