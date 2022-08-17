ISRO Invites Applications for Teachers, Salaries Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh/Month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is recruiting for teaching positions. The recruitment will be conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
Things to know:
- The school imparts quality education primarily to the wards of the employees and supporting personnel of SDSC SHAR.
- There are 19 vacancies for teachers at the Space Central Schools in Sriharikota and Sullurpeta campuses.
- Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,51,100.
- There are two vacancies each for the post of postgraduate teachers of mathematics, physics, biology, and chemistry.
- There are two vacancies each for the post of trained graduate teachers of mathematics, Hindi, English, chemistry, biology, PET Male and PET Female.
- There are five vacancies for the post of primary teacher.
- Specific details about each position, such as age, eligibility criteria and test requirements, can be found here.
How to apply?
- The last date to apply is 28 August 2022.
- For more information, read the official guideline.
Edited by Divya Sethu
