Professor Turns Scrap Cars Into Stunning Sculptures Installed Across India

Creating the most out of waste is Srinivas Padakandla’s motto in life. Living by it, he creates beautiful sculptures from automobile metal scraps. Working as a fine art teacher in the University College of Architecture & Planning in Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh, Professor Padakandla calls himself an ‘eco-friendly’ junk artist.

He turns these metal scraps from automobiles into unique sculptures, which are a treat for the eyes. His team of 15-20 people recycles e-waste to make these sculptures. The team visits industrial areas and local mechanic shops to buy scrap, which costs anywhere between Rs 35-85 per kg.

“It doesn’t take many days to turn automobile scrap into a piece of art. A 15-feet model takes only a week. My team members are experts in making attractive models from recycled automobile metal scrap in public places,” Prof Srinivas told The New Indian Express.

These models have been installed in several cities across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. The models have also been displayed at the All India Stone Carving Camp in Chennai and South Zone Cultural Centre in Thanjavur.

Many municipal corporations in Vijayawada, Guntur, Thoothukudi, Anantapur and Hindupur, have taken his help to beautify their cities.

