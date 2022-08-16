FCI Recruitment 2022: Job Vacancies With Salaries Up to Rs 80000 Now Open, Apply Now

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is inviting applications for the post of General Manager (Engineering) on a re-employment basis. Retired engineers from the central, state or PSU governments can apply.
Things to know:
- There are two vacancies for the post of general manager.
- Candidates must have a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university.
- The superannuated officers from central government/state government/PSU at the pay level 13 who have worked as civil engineers in the respective organisation can apply.
- Candidates should be 61 years as on 31 July 2022.
- The shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview round before the interview board of FCI.
- The re-employment of the superannuated officer will be for one year initially.
- The re-employment may be extended for one more year or up to 62 years based on satisfactory performance, whichever is earlier.
- The place of posting will be Delhi NCR/Chennai/Mumbai/Kolkata/Guwahati.
- Appointed candidates will draw a lump sum equivalent to basic pay, as they were drawing at the time of superannuation, which will be reduced by basic pension drawn. In case of Officers superannuated from the Government sector in CDA pattern or fixed remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month, in case the Officer superannuated from CPSE with IDA pay scales.
- For more information, check out the official notification.
How to apply:
- Interested and eligible candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format in Annexure II of the official notification to Food Corporation of India, 16-20, Barakhamba Lane, New Delhi -110001.
- Candidates must provide attested copies of educational qualification certificates, retirement orders, and other related documents along with the application.
- Click here to access the application form.
Important dates
- Last date to apply – 16 August 2022.
