IIT Madras Offers Free Skill-Based Training for Engineers With Placement Opportunity

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is offering a free skill training programme in partnership with Sony India Software Centre for engineering graduates.

The course named ‘Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Program’ is aimed at imparting industry-ready skills in a few selected areas.

“This program is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap that exists between graduate students and the industry’s requirements. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India will benefit from this initiative,” says Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras in a media statement.

Things to know:

It is a free full-time offline training course of six months duration.

A total of 30 students will be selected for the training course.

The classes will be conducted in the classrooms of the IIT-M PTF in Chennai.

The course will be provided in select areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, computer graphics and business communication skills.

The course is open to students who passed out in the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Graduates whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh can apply.

Candidates must have a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate in all examinations.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for an entrance test.

The entrance test will be conducted at select centres in Tamil Nadu.

The top-ranking candidates in the test will be called for personal interviews.

Successful candidates will be informed about the starting date of the program by email.

Based on the performance in the interview, the top-ranking 30 candidates will be selected for the course.

Fifteen students with the highest score will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month for the first two months.

The stipend will be renewed for the subsequent months based on their performance.

The remaining 15 students will be given free training.

Post-training Sony India Software Centre will extend employment to the top 15 performers of the course.

The IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation (PTF) will also extend placement assistance to the remaining students by arranging interviews through the IIT-M PTF placement cell.

Certificates will be provided for the students on successful completion of the training program.

Registrations are open now and the program launch period will be during August to September.

How to apply:

To apply for this course, click here and fill out the application form.

For further clarifications, you can reach out on 044 6900 0000/9043674267 or send an e-mail to enquiry@pravartak.net with the subject “Finishing School Program”.

Edited by Yoshita Rao