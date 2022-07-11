Homemaker Takes Tips from Farmer Dad, Earns Rs 4 Lakh/Year With Vermicompost Biz

Hailing from a farming family, Ariyalur-native Azhaku Dheeran used to help her father in agriculture. But it was only after years that she thought of growing some crops of her own in her home garden. That was when her father’s composting techniques came to use.

Azhaku was able to reap a good harvest and thought of selling the compost to nearby farmers. But she was disappointed as no one in the village where she got married was familiar with it and didn’t purchase the compost.

Later, she came across similar composting mixes on Amazon and thought ‘why not sell my product too?’ She completed packaging, labelling, the photoshoot and all other required procedures and launched her compost mix with the name ‘Soil Spirit’.

The MSc graduate slowly started receiving many orders and now makes lakhs from the venture. “During the peak period of my business, I earned Rs 4 lakh a year. This is a huge number for someone who started from scratch using Rs 1 lakh investment,” shares Azhaku.

The nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) officers were the ones who encouraged Azhaku all the way. As a result, more than the online sales, she gets orders from her contacts. The sales via WhatsApp surged during the lockdowns when people started gardening a lot more, she says.

Watch the successful entrepreneurship story of this homemaker: