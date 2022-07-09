Mukta Singh Started Modelling at 58 & Judgement Isn’t Going to Stop Her

Being married to a fighter pilot meant that Mukta Singh’s career and ambitions took a backseat with all the frequent transfers her husband went through. The 58-year-old’s life post marriage and bearing kids became all about looking after them and caring for her ailing mother.

Post her marriage, Mukta worked as a freelancer for many newspapers and magazines to keep herself occupied.

However, she was unable to dedicate time to a full-time career. Her love for art and music led her in the direction of painting the faces of iconic musical icons. She painted the faces in acrylics on canvas, incorporating their most popular songs through graphic imagery.

Through all this, the deep desire to do something of her own always persisted. However, she did not find the time or bandwidth to follow it through. In her posts on Instagram, she talks about forgetting all about herself when she had to care for her ailing mother. It was during this time that she started embracing the greys. What she however did was pay attention to her own health and fitness routine.

But attending a wedding where she was spotted by a designer who offered her a modelling gig changed the course of her life. Despite being told by many that she shouldn’t be modelling at this age, she persisted.

Her family has embraced this new inning that she has embarked on.

Today, Mukta is determined to continue and is proud of working when most people are on the verge of retirement.

