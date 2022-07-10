IIT Grads Build Foldable Electric Cycle That Needs Minimum Parking Space

As the demand for electric vehicles (EV) is on a rise across the country, Hyderabad-based startup named Kachbo Design has come up with a unique innovation — a foldable e-bicycle.

At a glance, this first-of-its-kind electric bike might look like a regular bike, but little do onlookers know that it can be folded within 10 seconds. Moreover, it consumes less than half the space and can also be carried around without lifting.

The founders of Kachbo Design and IIT alumni, Nishith Parikh and Rajkumar Kewat built Hornback, with the belief that people would switch to riding e-bikes by 2030.

Realising the rise in demand for EVs, the duo conceived the idea of building an e-bike in 2017, during their graduation days at IIT Bombay. Later in 2018, they quit their corporate jobs to start working on its prototype.

The full-sized folding electric bike has a diamond frame and large wheels that aids easy transportation. Besides, it can travel at a speed of up to 25 kmph and can cover up to a distance range of 30 km.

“Folding bikes generally have smaller wheels and are tiny in size. They aren’t that comfortable to ride because of their size. Thus, we came up with a diamond-framed bike that runs on battery and can be folded in 10 seconds,” Nishith said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Hornback can be operated in three different modes — pedal mode, hybrid mode and full-motor mode — making it more convenient for the rider.

Currently, the bike is all set to be rolled out in the market and has already received over 300 pre-orders.

