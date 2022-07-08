International Moon Day: ISRO Invites Students For Online Space Quiz With Certificates

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from students in classes 8 to 12 for an online quiz and painting/drawing competition.

Fifty-three years ago, on 20 July 1969, the first human landed on the moon by the Apollo 11 mission of the United States.

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) has announced 20 July as ‘International Moon Day’ for increasing awareness among the general public of the moon and its environment.

Things to know:

· Students can participate in the online quiz competition and also take part in a painting and drawing contest.

· ISRO is conducting these competitions as part of their celebrations for International Moon Day.

· Students who complete the activities will be given certificates from ISRO.

· The competitions are open from 6 July 2022 to 19 July 2022.

· The student scoring a minimum of 40 per cent marks on the quiz will be awarded a certificate from ISRO.

. The top 10 scorers will also get special appreciation.

· For the painting/drawing competition the students can submit their single-page original painting/drawing by clicking here.

· The theme of the painting/drawing competition is ‘Moon’.

About the quiz:

· As part of the online quiz competition, there will be 30 multiple choice questions (MCQ).

· Every question will carry two marks for the correct answer, one negative mark for a wrong answer and zero marks for no answer.

· You have to complete your quiz within 15 minutes.

· Once an answer has been submitted you cannot change it or revisit the question.

· The time starts as soon as you click on the ‘Start Test’ button.

· If interrupted for some reason, you have the option of resuming the quiz.

· One must score a minimum of 24 out of 60 to pass the quiz.

About the painting/drawing competition:

Only original paintings/drawings will be accepted for the competition.

Students will have to scan and upload their documents on the official website.

Only PDF/PNG/JPEG files are allowed to be uploaded to the portal.

The maximum file size should be less than 1 MB and you can upload only one file for the competition.

You can change or replace your submission till the last date.

How to apply:

· Students who are keen on participating must log on to the official registration website here.

· Students are required to fill out their details, which include name, age, contact number, school and class specifics.

· Once done, an email will follow up instructions will be sent to the registered e-mail id.

· A link will be provided by e-mail, which will enable you to participate in the online quiz or painting/drawing competition.

· If you have any difficulty in registration, contact the site administrator harish@iirs.gov.in

For all further queries, click here. Students may also write to imd2022@isro@gov.in for further information.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)