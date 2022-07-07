Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Innovation|Videos
UBreathe Smart Plant Innovation Which Purifies Air

Purify Air in Your Room in Just 20 Mins with ‘Smart Plant’ Innovation by IIT Alumnus

UBreathe, a Delhi-based startup by IITian Sanjay Maurya, has come up with an alternative to expensive and artificial air purifiers in the market.

Fresh air is a basic necessity. But with the increasing rate of air pollution and decreasing rate of air quality, it has been difficult to meet this basic need. An IIT Kanpur alumnus has come up with a natural but tech-induced way to solve this issue – smart plants.

Four years ago when Delhi was facing a serious pollution risk, Sanjay Maurya, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from IIT-Kanpur, was pursuing his MBA at the Faculty of Management Studies in the city.

He felt an urge to discover something that would solve the issue both in a household and a commercial space.

“I connected with some colleagues of mine from a startup where I worked briefly, and I reached out to some seniors from IIT Kanpur. Together, we conducted basic ground research and realised that the only air purifiers available in the market were natural plants or artificial systems that were expensive,” says Sanjay.

They soon came up with a device that combines the air purifying capability of plants with technology to amplify the output of purified air. The device uses a bio-filtration technique in which the plant absorbs polluted air, pushes it into the soil where the root takes care of suppressing the pollutants and gives out clean air. All this happens within 20 minutes.

UBreathe, which now sells five different plants that purify the air, is an alternative to expensive and artificial air purifiers in the market.

Watch to know how this amazing innovation works:

Edited by Yoshita Rao

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement