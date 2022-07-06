Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Armed Forces|Inspirational
Father daughter fly in formation IAF

Dad is Daughter’s Wingman As They Fly In Formation, Create IAF History

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma scripted history when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar.

In a first for the Indian Air Force, father-daughter duo — Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and Flying Officer Ananya Sharma — created history on 30 May when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar.

A release by the Indian Air Force stated that this is the first instance where father and daughter were part of the same formation for a mission.

The two were more than just father and daughter, says the release. “They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would,” stated the release.

Air Commodore Sharma says that he was very proud when his daughter came for the first time as a flying officer and saluted him.

Father daughter fly in formation IAF
Father-Daughter duo Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma fly a fighter aircraft in formation. Image: Twitter

“A few days ago, both of us flew in the same formation. That was the biggest day of my life. Ananya always used to say that I want to become a fighter pilot like you. When she came for the first time as Flying Officer Ananya Sharma and saluted me, I was very proud of her,” said Air Commodore Sharma in a video put out by the IAF.

Ananya is currently undergoing training at the Bidar Air Force station. In a video put out by the IAF, she said that from a young age, wanted to be a fighter pilot like her father.

When she would ask him why women fighter pilots are not there in the IAF, he would tell her that she would become one.

Father daughter fly in formation IAF
Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma fly a fighter aircraft in formation. Image: Twitter

Women fighter pilots were first inducted into the IAF in 2016.

“Growing up, we were always posted to fighter bases. We would always hear the sound of fighter jets. Knowing that my father is flying one of them used to inspire me,” said Flying Officer Sharma in the video.

After finishing her B Tech in Electronics and Communication, Ananya was selected for training and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, said the IAF press release. Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989. He has a rich experience in fighter operations. He commanded a MiG-21 squadron as well as a frontline fighter station.

Edited by Divya Sethu

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement