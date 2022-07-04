Budget-Friendly Namah Sleeping Pods at Mumbai’s CST Terminus: 7 Facts to Know

In a great move for train passengers, Indian Railways has launched the Namah Sleeping Pod Facility at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. A concept that originated in Japan, sleeping pods allow travellers to avail of accommodation at rates cheaper than those of conventional hotels.

To provide the same convenience to passengers at Mumbai’s CSMT station, Central Railways had awarded a five-year contract for the development, operation, and maintenance of these sleeping pods to Namah Enterprises. This firm will pay a licence fee of Rs 10,07,786 per annum to the railways, according to Shivaji Sutar, the CR’s chief public relations officer. Plans are also in place to set up 48 sleeping pod capsules at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Here are seven facts you need to know about them:

1. Each of these compact air-conditioned pods has a size of 6ftx8ft and can be placed over other pods, thus taking up less space and accommodating more guests.

2. The Pod Hotel takes up 131.61 square meters of space and is located close to the women’s waiting room of CSMT’s long-distance concourse.

3. The state-of-the-art Pod Hotel is equipped with new-age facilities like locker rooms, fire alarms, intercom, mobile charging facilities, deluxe toilets, etc.

4. A total of 40 sleeping capsules, including 30 single pods, six double pods, and four family pods are available at this facility, along with a separate eating zone.

5. The Pod Hotel also has a luggage room for passengers, in addition to separate shower rooms for men and women.

6. Travellers can book their capsules at the Pod Hotel (as per availability), either online via the mobile app or directly by visiting the reception.

7. The minimum charge for a single bed in a sleeping pod will be just Rs 499 for 12 hours. This can be a gamechanger for those who are unable to afford the heavy charges of hotels in south Mumbai.

Source:

Mumbai to get another pod hotel service; Railways to earn ₹55.68 lakh; by Sounak Mukhopadhyay; published on 2 June 2022

Edited by Yoshita Rao