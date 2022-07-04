‘Hustle Is What Drives Me’: Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty On What Inspires Her

Sini Shetty, a product executive, dancer, actor, model and content creator, has won the Miss India World 2022 title in the event that took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Hailing from the same state as Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande and Lymaraina D’ Souza, Sini will now represent the country at the 71st Miss World pageant.

Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned her successor in the event held on Sunday. Sini has also won the Femina Miss India World 2022, INIFD Miss Talented, and Times Miss Body Beautiful.

Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh became the first and second runner-ups in the competition.

The event was conducted in hybrid format with a total of 31 state winners. The jury panel included Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar and former cricketer Mithali Raj.

Here are some facts about the title winner of Miss India 2022:

1. Karnataka native, born in Mumbai

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sini and her parents hail from Karnataka, the culture and tradition of which helped her inculcate her love for dance.

She went to St Dominic Savio Vidyalaya, Mumbai and S K Somaiya College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Vidhyavihar. The Miss India winner’s interests include dancing, arts, community service, cooking, yoga and travelling.

2. Bharatanatyam dancer

Sini’s connection with classical dance began at the age of four. She completed her arangetram (debut dance performance) at the age of 14. Her social media is full of dance videos of several styles. Now, she has turned her passion into a full-time profession by releasing dance videos online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

“The experiential quality that dance provides is unparalleled, the aligning of mind, spirit, body and soul. I believe the sweat from my neck dripping, the beads from the Andal bun on my head clanging, and the adrenaline rush from performing for straight three hours was the best experience I could ever live for,” she told Hindustan Times.

3. CFA student

The 21-year-old completed her bachelor’s in accounting and finance and is now taking a course to be a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Sini says that to be independent and self-sufficient is significant for a woman. She’s glad to simultaneously take forward her studies and passion. “Believe in yourself and avail every opportunity,” she said. After her bachelor’s degree and internship, Sini worked as a product executive in the marketing field for a few months.

4. Thanks to Priyanka Chopra

“You look up to a person and some of their words get stuck with you,” this is how Sini describes her love for Priyanka Chopra who won the Miss World pageant in 2000. “I remember hearing an interview of hers where she stated, ‘Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.’ I have been a fan ever since.”

Sini’s inspiration also includes her grandmother, who she says is full of compassion, values, intellect and respect. “Her guidance and offerings are what I am today,” she says.

5. Contemporary yet conservative background

Sini says that even though she was brought up in a traditionally contemporary family, her community is still conservative especially about a woman’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

“I believe the world tries to define a woman’s value in a certain way, and I believe in finding my own meaning to it. To stand out from those values and find my place was a challenge. I am put up in four corners of the box regarding professional value. I was a novice in every professional sphere. Unifying them and working towards it was a hustle. But hustle is something that drives me and is the reason why I’m here,” she told India Today.

Sources:

“When Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty called Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra her inspiration”, published by Hindustan Times on 4 July 2022.

“Who is Sini Shetty, Miss India 2022 winner?”, published by Opoyi Central on 4 July 2022.

“Who is Sini Shetty, the winner of Miss India 2022”, published by Hindustan Times on 4 July 2022.

“Meet Sini Shetty, the 21-year-old who was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022”, published by Economic Times on 4 July 2022.

“Miss India 2022 winner is Sini Shetty from Karnataka”, published by India Today on 4 July 2022.

Edited by Divya Sethu