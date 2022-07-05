AI Portal Gives Free Job Training to Graduates, Unlimited Registrations for Colleges

Students or job seekers can register for free and apply for the right jobs based on their skills to receive job alerts from verified companies on this platform. An AI-powered recruitment platform, e2eHiring, based out of Bengaluru, focuses on solving the challenges in the recruitment space.

The portal also offers several free courses and mock tests for the aspirants to prepare better.

Recently, e2eHiring entered into a strategic collaboration with academic institutes like CADD (Computer-aided Design and Drafting) Training Centres and ICT Academy run by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Through these partnerships, they aim to provide jobs and internships to students after they graduate from universities.

Currently, over 600 CADD centres across India have collaborated with e2eHiring to register more than 80,000 students and ensure them skilled jobs. Also, the ICT Academy has partnered with over 3,000 institutes and over 100 corporates.

Things to know:

Students or job seekers from across the country can enrol for free on this online portal.

Job seekers with any background can enrol on the portal and apply for jobs.

Those enrolled (students/job seekers) will be trained and mentored to develop their skills.

After training, they can apply for the jobs available on the portal across different sectors.

The candidates will have unlimited access to job postings.

Universities and colleges will not be charged any fees and can register an unlimited number of students for several job opportunities.

The platform also lets the government-private sector and academic institutes post internships and jobs for free.

For more information and registration, visit their website.

Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, University of Science & Technology in Meghalaya (USTM), Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Visakhapatnam, etc. are some of the other universities and institutes that are already in partnership with the platform.

Employers can also use the platform for hassle-free recruitment through ‘pay as you hire’ model.

