Assemble Your Own Dream Sustainable Home Like Ikea Furniture, In Just 90 Days

Just like the furniture you love assembling, what if you could assemble your home too?

This idea got two Hyderabad entrepreneurs — Harshit Puram and Parikshit Linga — thinking. At the time, the duo were pursuing their Masters at the National University at Singapore. When they learnt that construction is one of the major contributors to climate change, they decided to do something about it.

So they returned to India and started their venture Okno ModHomes, which would enable customers to not only live in sustainable homes but also build these themselves.

The homes have a dual vantage. Unlike traditional cement constructions, they can be built in three months and last for around 50 years. The second advantage is that the structure is 80 per cent sustainable, as it is made from wood. Even the construction process does not lead to pollution.

Currently, four of these sustainable homes have been set up — one in Chikmagalur and three in Hyderabad.

The best part is that for every tree used to build the house, four saplings are planted in return.

Pricing depends upon the logistical choices of the customer for the decor. As the website explains, the price can be divided into three parts — soft costs that include the site survey, modular costs that include the textures, finishes, flooring, cabinets and all the decor, and site costs that include the prep work, and shipping charges etc.

Though built in a nonconventional way, the home is strong and reinforced, says the company. This makes it stronger than most site-built structures too. The homes also meet the IBC (Indian Building Code) and IRC (Indian Residential Code) standards.

Have a look at these unique homes here: