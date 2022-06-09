10 Pawfect Indian Brands Offering Natural & Healthy Organic Treats for Your Pets

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.

More and more Indians are opting to be ‘pet parents’ in India, with 6 in 10 Indians now owning pets. But when it comes to finding organic pet food and treats for your pets, there are a lot of things to consider like the pet’s breed, age, allergies, lifestyle and nutrient requirements. As every brand offers a huge variety of flavours, proteins and ingredients, it could be often confusing to make the right choice for organic pet food.

So, here are a few brands that provide natural, grain-free, preservative-free and healthy food and treats for pets.

1. Heads up for tails – Organic pet food

Heads Up For Tails is one of India’s first pet care brands and a store dedicated to furry friends. Started as a small business by Delhi-based Rashi Narang in 2008, the brand now has a strong customer base with over 30 stores in six different cities.

From accessories to food, they offer all things essentials for your pet dog or cat. They have a wide variety of premium quality products from their brand as well as curated from a variety of brands.

When it comes to food, they have a long list of different categories like dry food, wet food, puppy food, kitten food, organic pet food and so on that are free of artificial preservatives, colourants or flavours.

2. Licks and Crunch

Started by Indore-based Surbhi Hablani in 2020, the pet food brand Licks & Crunch makes gourmet dog treats, which are grain-free, gluten-free and preservative-free. This Instagram-based dog food startup makes innovative and yummy treats that are breed-specific and are made after thorough research. They use several herbs and Indian spices to make the food more delicious as well as nutritious.

Surbhi runs the business out of her kitchen at home along with her mother and co-founder, Ritu Hablani.

3. BARF India

The BARF India claims to make natural and healthy food for dogs that are free from grains, preservatives, colourants, fillers and anything artificial. They aim to dramatically improve the health, longevity, and quality of life of pets by promoting an evolutionary diet, and a host of holistic health care solutions. They formulate a balanced blend of raw meat, fruits, vegetables and bones.

They have a wide range of jerkies, dehydrated grain-free dog food and cat food.

4. FurrMeals

Launched by Sujata Bhattacharya, a passionate pet mom, FurrMeals aims at providing natural, healthy, preservative-free food and treats for pets.

When Sujata started her venture in 2018, she was driven by a passion to provide better nutrition to her pet dog Buddy along with thousands of other furry babies like him.

Designed by a group of highly skilled and qualified canine nutritionists, the brand uses only high-quality protein, vitamin-rich veggies, and immunity-boosting herbs to make its recipes healthy.

They have a range of unique recipes like veg and non-vegetarian, natural, ready-to-eat, wet dog food in multiple protein options, natural treats and the ‘first-of-its-kind’ ready-to-serve chicken bone broth for dogs and cats.

5. Captain Zack

Started in 2016 when owner and founder, Mohit Lalvani was unable to find a good shampoo and conditioner for his pup Zack, who had sensitive skin. He then put his three-decade-long personal care and pharma experience to use which led him to formulate a non-irritant, gentle, and pH balanced shampoo for his puppy Zack which eventually led to the formation of the brand — Captain Zack.

Now the brand provides, well researched, innovative and safe range of products that contribute to pets’ overall well being.

They have a range of nutrition packed ready-to-eat and cooked food, treats and even cake mixes for dogs and treats for cats.

6. Doggie Dabbas

A wellness brand for dogs and cats, the Doggies Dabbas was started by Rashee Kuchroo who was inspired by the health issues faced by her Labrador, Sloppy, to make home-cooked meals in New Delhi.

Every product is handcrafted with love and has been formulated after detailed nutritional research and testing. The treats are yummy and each ingredient involved in them carries several health benefits.

They have a range of freeze-dried food for your dogs, fresh meals and treats that are made with fresh, preservative and gluten-free ingredients.

7. Dogsee chew

Dogsee chew was started in 2015 by husband and wife duo Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma in Bengaluru to provide dogs with natural, gluten-free, and grain-free treats. They started the venture when they found it difficult to get healthy treats for their pet, a Golden Retriever pet named Mowgli.

During their research to find a good alternative for bones or rawhides, they discovered Chhurpi, a hard yak cheese which is rich in protein and had bone-like hardness. Thus they introduced it as a healthy treat across the globe as Dogsee Chew Hard Bars.

Besides, all their products are organic with even 100 per cent vegetarian treats or chews for dogs that work as an alternative to bones or rawhide.

8. Luvin

Luvin is a dog-food brand by Ipshit Bhattacharya, a B Tech graduate in Food Technology and a canine nutritionist. He decided to come up with a brand after the realisation that most pet parents are not informed about balanced, home-cooked meals and indigenous products.

The brand’s first offering was a complete and balanced, mono-protein, a grain-free meal full of natural goodness where each ingredient has been purposefully curated to ensure the complete health and wellbeing of canine companions.

They provide a range of human-grade, grain-free, vegetarian and non-vegetarian treats for dogs and cats.

9. Kennel Kitchen

Kennel Kitchen was founded by Awral Beri in his family kitchen in Alwar, Rajasthan, in 2011. He started making home-cooked food for his family dogs to ensure that they were eating the most nutritious and wholesome food possible. Eventually, it turned into a flourishing business with the introduction of more recipes for dogs and cats and a larger team to work for it.

They use the best quality ingredients that provide high levels of protein, fats, vitamins and minerals. They only use fresh and wholesome ingredients sourced locally and directly from farmers.

The brand offers a range of jerky treats, gravies, soft-baked treats, pate and more.

10. Pawfectly made

Founded by Bengaluru-based Arpita Ganesh, Pawfectly aimed to bring healthy and wholesome food solutions for pets.

Their food is handcrafted with love, and care and is made with the best ingredients. Also, they make it convenient and affordable for pet parents to be able to switch to healthier pet food.

All their meals claim to be free of any preservatives or additives and carefully handmade using fresh meats and veggies.

Edited by Yoshita Rao