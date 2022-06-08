Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Food|Innovation
Watch: NIT Calicut Invents New Exhaust-Free Solar Stove That Reduces Your LPG Bill

Watch: NIT Calicut Invents New Exhaust-Free Solar Stove That Reduces Your LPG Bill

Researchers at NIT Calicut have come up with a smart solar stove that has no operating costs, with multiple versions for homes, restaurants and roadside vendors.

Advertisement

To combat the rising prices of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), researchers at NIT Calicut have invented a smart solution — a stove that does not produce any exhaust gas. Called the ‘smart solar stove’, it can be used by domestic kitchens and roadside eateries.

While the principle of the stove is similar to an eco-friendly induction one, multiple versions are present. The fascinating part about these is that they have absolutely no operating cost once you buy the stove.

Solar Stove Reduces LGP Bill

The single stove version can be used for domestic cooking, while its counterpart, the double stove version provides more flexibility for cooking. Both these versions can be used directly under the sun, says the Institute.

Advertisement

Another version is more vendor-centric. This comes with an LED lamp attached — a boon to vendors who operate after dark.

The model is also a great option for travellers as it comes with a foldable solar panel.

The devices are priced at Rs 10,000 for the single stove version and Rs 15,000 for the double stove version as well as the LED lamp version.

Advertisement

Here’s how this smokeless model may change the way cooking is done at eateries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement