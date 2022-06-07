Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Naman Srivastava:What Happens if You Fail UPSC CSE? Naman Srivastava Shares on Viral Tweets

What Happens If You Fail To Clear UPSC Exam? CEO Shares On Viral Twitter Thread

Former aspirant Naman Srivastava took to Twitter to share his experiences with failing the UPSC in a viral thread, detailing how aspirants and candidates can dream of bright futures even if they are unable to clear the exam.

Like every year, the results of the UPSC CSE 2021 generated much buzz across the country, with top rank holders sharing their stories of struggle, hard work, and triumph with future aspirants, hopeful candidates, and the like.

Compared to the hundreds who achieved their dreams and goals, lesser-heard was the tale of thousands who were unable to clear the exams.

The internet abounds with stories of experts and toppers who share the right strategies to follow and crack the exam. But what happens when a candidate fails the exam or runs out of their prescribed number of attempts?

A recent tweet by a former UPSC aspirant who was unable to clear the exam by just eight marks has initiated some conversation around this.

Through a viral Twitter thread, Naman Srivastava talks about how he turned out his life after failing the UPSC almost five years ago. The tweet has garnered over 2,500 likes and 300 retweets.

He tweeted, “What does life look like if you don’t clear UPSC? Five years ago, I missed the UPSC final list by eight marks. My score in optional was among the highest in India, and my interview score of 204 was the second-highest. A few years down the line, I’m in Istanbul..”

Naman talks about leaving his dream of becoming an IAS officer and deciding to pursue an MBA degree. He says this was the right decision, and it changed his life for good.

He then talks about how the Indian landscape has changed, and that global opportunities can be pursued even without cracking the UPSC.

Naman who currently works as the chief executive officer at Global Governance Initiative (GGI), a policy consulting, management and sustainability platform, notes that his company collaborated with the office of Jayant Sinha, when he was hiring for his Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

He points to CEOs of US tech giants like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella to draw attention to the large-scale impact they have created — “Civil services isn’t the only route in 21st Century Modern India.”

He concludes the thread by attaching a video from his YouTube channel, wherein he talks about how UPSC aspirants can make a change by working for international organisations like the World Bank, United Nation and so on.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

 

