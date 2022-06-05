6 Awesome Ways to Convert Your Home Into a More Sustainable Space



This article has been sponsored by Duroflex.

Every year as World Environment Day approaches, many saplings are planted, vows to protect Mother Earth are made, and some even decide to switch off all their electronic gadgets and electricity for a few minutes to show their keenness.

However, these are perhaps just a few ad-hoc measures that one undertakes. What happens during the rest of the days?

While we cannot make drastic changes overnight, there are small tweaks that can make a significant difference in protecting the environment.

Here are eight ways in which you could start making a difference every day:

1. Say yes to green sleep: Invest in a Eco-friendly mattress

Surprisingly, bed sheets, blankets and mattresses can sometimes contain harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, AZO dyes, Alidicarb, and Parathion. According to an article in Livegrund, formaldehyde is typically in sheets labelled wrinkle-free and has been linked to several illnesses, including cancer.

Investing in eco-friendly sleep essentials like natural latex mattresses, pillow and sustainable bed linen is imperative, given how the body is in contact with these for an average of eight to ten hours each night.

Keeping this in mind, this Environment Day, Duroflex is taking yet another step in the journey of fighting climate change with its mattress range made of 100 per cent natural materials like latex, coir and natural cotton fabric. Even the latex used for this range is ethically sourced locally in Kerala, where the journey of Duroflex began five decades ago.

The mattress is not just a good buy from an environmental point of view but is also designed to offer not just restful sleep but many long-term health benefits, which makes it the best latex mattress for those looking to embrace sustainability. The latex mattress provides good support and encourages proper spinal alignment during sleep.

Mr. Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex, said, “As a responsible consumer brand, our endeavour is to support our consumers towards a sustainable lifestyle. With our Natural Living range, consumers will find everything they need for an eco-friendly and safe sleep space. The mattresses and sleep accessories under the range are made of GOLS certified latex, chemical free pure cotton and bamboo-cotton blend fabrics which contribute towards one’s health and well-being while being eco-friendly. The fact that we are one of the few brands with our own latex production in the country bears testament to the kind of quality we want to provide to our consumers.”

2. Say yes to energy-saving devices

If you have the space to install solar panels then that will significantly reduce your dependence on the regular power grid and also bring about a decrease in your monthly spending on electricity. It also reduces the pollution that is emitted from non-renewable sources of energy. Using LED lights can also reduce your lighting energy consumption by almost 90 per cent. The use of the traditional incandescent light bulbs consumes an excessive amount of electricity.

3. Ditch the plastic

Plastic seems to find a way to creep into our homes. Sometimes in the form of unnecessary wrappings and sometimes in the form of a toothbrush or even a carry bag. One needs to consciously stop using these products, no matter how convenient they make our everyday life. Invest time in finding alternatives to using plastic products. Whether it is buying a bamboo toothbrush or remembering to carry a cloth bag and a bottle of water from home when you step out.

4. Nurture your green space

No matter how much space you have, creating your own green corner is not a difficult task. From using up a small part of the balcony to tending to a huge garden space, we have examples of all the options.

If you have never nurtured greens before, start with plants that do not require too much attention. Once your confidence level grows, move on to increasing the number of plants you have.

This list of 10 plant influencers to follow on Instagram might just help you get started.

5. Invest in toxin-free paints

Traditional paints contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which vaporise as soon as they are exposed to the atmosphere. They also have heavy metals such as arsenic, lead and chromium.

These paints are not just harmful to our lungs, but prolonged exposure to the odour can also be very suffocating.

Investing in toxin-free paints is the solution to this. From zero-VOC paints to natural paints (which are made from tree resins, water, plant oil, essential oils and natural dyes), the market has several options to choose from.

6. Get your hands dirty

According to a report in Down to Earth, Urban India generates 62 million tonnes of waste (MSW) annually. It is also predicted that the volume will increase to 165 million tonnes by 2030. This calls for an urgent need to relook how we deal with our waste.

You can start small by composting at home. This will, over time, reduce the waste load that ends up in the landfills. You can read all about how to begin composting at home.

Getting your children involved in this will also be beneficial. Teach them how to segregate the waste at the source and start by practising the same at home. Involve them in the process of composting as well.

