5 Ways This Restaurant Chain Is Making Their Next Destination Sustainable

This article has been sponsored by KFC.

Sustainability is the need of the hour and large corporations across the world are slowly embracing this concept too. While some are making transitions to renewable energy, others are pledging to upgrade their recycling technologies. Big steps or small, a conscious shift is visible in brands’ actions across sectors.

KFC India too, has throughout its progress, been on the path of sustainability with different kinds of initiatives implemented in various parts of its operations.

Advertisement

These include having solar panels (the KFC outlet located in the Yamunanagar Expressway food court harnesses solar energy); recycling water at various restaurants throughout the country, and testing e-cycles for food delivery at select restaurants across Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

With an aim to harness sustainable solutions KFC India has launched KFConscious. The brand has launched its most sustainable restaurant in T Nagar, Chennai — a first for the QSR industry in India.

The attention at this restaurant gets down to everything from the construction to the decor, with solar panels, local clay tiles and sustainable laminate.

Advertisement

“We are passionate about feeding a future with more purpose and are committed to creating a better future for our customers, communities and the environment. KFConscious has provided an impetus to our efforts in driving meaningful change and pioneering sustainable development in the restaurant industry. Being the leading QSR brand in India, we are honoured at the opportunity to help advance the conversation on sustainability and are proud to be able to shape the path ahead,” says Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, adding that the brand is committed to creating a sustainable future for their customers, communities and the environment.

Here are 5 ways KFC is making its journey in India more sustainable:

A platter of eco-friendly options

Through energy efficiency, usage of responsible materials and waste diversion, the restaurant ensures that its carbon footprint is reduced.

Advertisement

Renewable energy

The restaurant has installed solar panels with a capacity of 12 KW, which can save 18,000 units of power every year. In addition, 12 per cent of the total power usage is extracted from these panels.

Reducing water wastage

Advertisement

One hundred per cent of the rejected water from the RO system is utilised in the flushing systems in the washrooms. This ensures that no water is wasted.

Energy efficiency

The ambience and aesthetics of the new space also add to the experience. The source – LED and natural light. In addition to this, there is also an energy management system in the kitchen that ensures optimised use of electricity.

This includes enhanced lighting services that reduce the cost of operations.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems use inverted ductable units that offer 25 per cent annualised power saving compared to any conventional ducted system, is what officials at KFC say.

Advertisement

Promoting sustainable lifestyles

KFC’s efforts toward sustainability extend to its customers too. They motivate their guests toward low-carbon behaviours, such as bringing their carry bags for takeaway orders.

The brand also has plans for bicycle racks and EV charging stations on the premises.

Advertisement

All these are focused on minimising carbon emissions. The brand plans to launch 20 such sustainable restaurants by end of 2022.