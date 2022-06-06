In Pictures: 25 Countries You Can Travel Visa-Free if You Have an Indian Passport

Planning an overseas trip can often be a tiring task. From picking a destination to managing all the expenses and waiting for the visa formalities to get done, there are many things that need to be taken care of. But if you want to avoid visa-related delays, there are certain countries across the globe that you can consider visiting, letting Indian tourists travel visa-free.

So, here’s a list of 25 such countries you can explore without a visa if you have an Indian passport:

1. Barbados

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on all its sides, Barbados is a charming Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation with rich cultural diversity. The coral island, mainly known for its beautiful white-sand beaches, also has several other attractions like rolling hills with deep ridges and gullies and interesting distribution of flora and fauna. It is a fantastic holiday destination for everyone from honeymooners and families to beach lovers and foodies.

Tourists can travel visa-free in Barbados with an Indian passport, which will be valid for upto a period of three months.

2. Bhutan



A landlocked country near the Eastern Himalayas, Bhutan shares a border with India making it one of the best and closest international destinations.

The country boasts several swift rivers that offer tourists various exciting and adventurous activities. In addition, the tourists have opportunities to indulge in mountain adventure trekking and hiking.

Besides, the country has several sites like the Ancient Ruin of Drukgyel Dzong, sacred sites associated with Phajo Drugom Zhigpo and his descendants, Tamzhing monastery etc.

Indian citizens visiting Bhutan can stay without a visa for 14 days.

3. The British Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands, commonly referred to as the British Virgin Islands, is a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean to the east of Puerto Rico. The archipelago of the British Virgin Islands has one of the most beautiful collections of islands and cays in the world.

Composed of more than 50 islands, the country is popular among tourists who enjoy water sports, sailing, hiking and even shopping. The islands are also ideal for nature lovers and boaters seeking a more secluded island experience, with almost all islands being ideal for diving, snorkelling, and sunbathing. Deep-sea fishing, bonefishing, and reef fishing are also popular.

Indian tourists can explore the islands visa-free for one month.

4. Cook Islands

A country in the South Pacific, the Cook Islands is composed of a group of 15 islands scattered over a vast area. These beautiful islands are noted for white-sand beaches, blue lagoons, and lush green mountains.

Tourists visiting the islands can indulge in swimming in the beautiful clear water, snorkelling, diving, surfing, and exploring the nature trails and wildlife. There are also sightseeing, day tours, and cruises that offer the tourists a fantastic opportunity to explore the culture and natural wonders around the Cook Islands.

With an Indian passport, tourists can visit the Cook Islands for a month.

5. Dominica

A small island located in the Eastern Caribbean, Dominica is known as the Caribbean’s best-kept secret. Also known as “The Nature Island of the Caribbean,” the island nation is an ideal location for nature enthusiasts who would love to explore the towering mountains, lush green forests and winding rivers. Besides, the rugged coastline shelters rustic coastal villages and rocky black-sand beaches, many of which are good snorkelling or diving spots.

Dominica is unique with a mix of British, French, and West Indian cultural influences that add to its charm and are reflected in its food, art, languages, and customs.

Tourists with Indian passports can explore visa-free in Dominica for six months.

6. El Salvador

Being a small country in Central America, El Salvador stands out with its diverse culture, dynamic economy and stunning natural beauty.

Therefore, tourism constitutes a large part of the economy of El Salvador, which boasts many natural attractions such as beaches, a light tropical climate and lush landscapes for tourists.

It is an excellent option for tourists looking for a great beach experience and fantastic nightlife.

Indian passport holders can visit El Salvador, without a visa, for three months.

7. Fiji

A beautiful island country consisting of an archipelago of 300 islands, Fiji is located in the Melanesia subregion of Oceania. It is known for its dense rainforest, exotic waterfalls, picturesque coral reefs, and shaggy volcano peaks.

Each island in Fiji has something special to offer. So tourists can island-hop to explore and experience many things. Besides, with clear waters surrounding its coastline, Fiji also makes a perfect spot for several aquatic activities like scuba diving, kayaking, etc. The tourists can also explore the native flora and fauna by going on hiking trails.

Indian tourists can explore Fiji without a visa, for a period of four months.

8. Gambia

A small west African country with a narrow Atlantic coastline, Gambia is commonly referred to as the smiling coast of Africa.

The Gambia is a popular tourist destination on Africa’s west coast, blessed with sweeping stretches of sand and an enchanting river ecosystem that some 560 bird species call home.

Indian tourists can explore Gambia without a visa, for a period of six months.

9. Grenada

Grenada is a charming country located in the West Indies, known for its classic Caribbean beauty.

With lushly-cloaked mountains, rainforests, plantations, and colourful seaside villages, the country provide a picturesque experience. It also has several idyllic beaches and waterfalls where the tourists can engage in activities like swimming, diving, snorkelling, and fishing.

Other than that, tourists can also explore the country’s history through its forts and museums.

Indian tourists can stay in Grenada for up to 90 days without a visa.

10. Haiti

Another Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, Haiti, is rich in its culture and natural beauty. It is an exceptionally stunning country with many monuments, rugged mountain peaks, waterfalls, turquoise beaches and lush green vegetation dotting its diverse landscape.

The fascinating country has a rich cultural heritage and would overwhelm anyone with its remarkable positive energy runs within its residents.

With an Indian passport, one can explore Haiti without a visa for a period of three months.

11. Indonesia

Indonesia, one of the most visited tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, is located between the Indian and the Pacific ocean.

It is an archipelago formed with over 17,000 islands. The country is rich and diverse with many cultures, customs, flora and fauna, art and food.

From exploring ancient temples and hiking active volcanoes to diving, Indonesia offers an adventure for everyone.

Indians can visit Indonesia without a visa for one month.

12. Jamaica

The sun-kissed beaches with their crystal clear waters and white sand are the major attractions in Jamaica. It is also an ideal destination for adventure lovers with water sports and activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, surfing, etc.

Many resorts make sure that travellers have a pleasant stay with various activities to keep them entertained.

Besides, its exotic wildlife and breathtaking sites are every nature enthusiast’s dream. The region also offers unique cuisines.

Indian passport holders can stay in Jamaica without a visa for a period of one month.

13. Macao

Situated on the south coast of China, Macao is a city of unique charm, exemplified by the UNESCO World Heritage Site status of its historic centre. The city has world-class hotels and resorts, expansive tourism and entertainment facilities, luxurious shopping malls and state-of-the-art convention and exhibition venues. Besides, it offers mouth-watering cuisine, fancy night views, and many cultural events.

Indian tourists can explore Macao without a visa for a period of one month.

14. Mauritius

Mauritius is famous for its beaches, lagoons, and reefs. Surrounded by the Indian Ocean on all sides, the country has a rich and diverse ecosystem with dense and lush forests, white-sand beaches, volcanic mountains, tea plantations, waterfalls, islets and more.

Also, it has several heritage structures and offers adventure sports and fun-filled shopping experiences.

Indian passport holders can stay in Mauritius for up to a period of three months.

15. Micronesia

A country spread across the western Pacific Ocean, the Federated States of Micronesia comprises more than 600 islands.

The space between the islands means their landscapes and cultures are endlessly varied.

From the steep volcanic peaks of the Carolines to the staggering limestone plateaus of the Marianas to the dazzling coral reef of Kwajalein, each destination is unique and diverse.

Micronesia is in fact a little slice of paradise and a perfect destination for an overseas trip.

Tourists with Indian passports can explore Micronesia visa-free for a period of one month.

16. Montserrat

Montserrat is unique with its black sand beaches, coral reefs, soaring mountains and rainforest-covered hills.

The north side of the island has lush peaks, and on the south, there is an eerie of deserted settlements and blackened valleys scarred by a series of devastating volcanic eruptions that began in the 90s.

A perfect paradise for a nature lover, Montserrat also has rare wildlife and a paradisiacal setting, making it the ideal getaway.

Indian tourists can explore Montserrat visa-free, for a period of six months.

17. Nepal

In Nepal, mountains such as Annapurna, Mount Everest, Manaslu, and Kanchenjunga are home to some of the best trekking trails in the world. The country is also a religious hub with several pilgrimage sites ranging from Buddhist monasteries to Hindu temples.

The country also offers tourists the opportunity to zip flying, trek, skydive, bird watching and shop.

Indian passport holders can stay in Nepal visa-free for any length of time. But should register with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu after six months of stay.

18. Niue

Niue is a small island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, noted for its limestone cliffs and coral-reef dive sites. Also, its waters are home to several underwater caves and diverse marine life, including grey reef sharks, spinner dolphins, and katuali, a venomous sea snake that can only be found in this region.

The island nation’s rugged coastline, crystal clear waters and coral reefs offer excellent opportunities for tourists to engage in watersports and activities like snorkelling, diving and whale watching.

Indian passport holders can visit Niue, without a visa, for a period of one month.

19. Saint Kitts and Nevis

A dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Saint Kitts and Nevis flaunts its cloud-shrouded mountains and beaches. These tropical islands’ economy is mainly based on tourism, and its lush landscape is dominated by Mount Liamuiga, a long-extinct volcano in the centre of the island.

The shoreline of the islands ranges from steep cliffs to fine white sandy Caribbean and curious black volcanic sand, while the lush rainforest is rich in tropical flora and fauna. Old plantation houses, beautiful beaches, lush vegetation, and historic towns like the capital Basseterre make a visit to St. Kitts and Nevis a true delight.

Indians can visit Saint Kitts and Nevis visa-free for a period of three months.

20. Senegal

Located on the west coast of the African continent, Senegal is a country worth visiting for its natural beauty and charm.

The African country possesses several natural and worth-visiting locations and impressive French colonial heritage. Besides, it has amazing wildlife, enchanting beaches, rich culture, and spellbinding islands that attract tourists.

Indian tourists can explore Senegal without a visa, for a period of three months.

21. Serbia

Serbia is a landlocked country in Southeast Europe that attracts travellers worldwide for being a country of joyful and hospitable people, traditions and cultural heritage. The country is so alive with its urban attractions, peaceful towns, villages and splendid countryside.

Belgrade is the country’s capital city, with an arresting mix of old and new cultures and styles in its everyday life.

Indian tourists can explore Serbia visa-free, for a period of one month.

22. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A southern Caribbean nation, St. Vincent and the Grenadines offers the most beautiful sceneries in the Caribbean region.

The string of 36 emerald volcanic islands stretches south towards Grenada, with plenty of white-sand beaches and palm-lined bays. It is perfect for diving and exploring coral reefs, snorkelling, and more.

Indian tourists can explore St. Vincent and the Grenadines without a visa, for a period of one month.

23. Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago, a dual-island Caribbean nation near Venezuela, offers tourists a unique experience with distinctive Creole traditions and cuisines.

Rainforests, coral reefs, and white-sand beaches are prime tourist attractions, and there are also excellent opportunities for snorkelling and diving. The islands attract many independent travellers who love to explore the unpretentious ambience and dramatic topography.

Tourists with Indian passports can explore visa-free Trinidad and Tobago for a period of three months.

24. Tunisia

A country in Northern Africa, Tunisia’s history and diverse natural beauty make it a perfect spot for vacationing.

It is, in fact, an underrated destination with its gorgeous Mediterranean beaches, distinct cultures and incredible extremes of landscapes and forested coastlines.

Indian passport holders can visit Tunisia visa-free for a period of three months.

25. Vanuatu

A South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands, Vanuatu offers a beautiful island escape with a stunning coastline, lush forests and waterfalls, fantastic adventure tours and a thriving local culture.

It is also noted for the world’s most accessible active volcano and scenic tropical beaches. The tourists can explore the island provinces by boat to experience the coastal scenery or by land to immerse in the country’s fascinating cultural heritage.

Tourists with Indian passports can explore Vanuatu visa-free for a period of one month.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)