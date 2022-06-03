Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Kolkata|Travel
Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Travel down the memory lane to Kolkata and it’s nostalgic streets, with these beautifully captured scenes by photographer Shibasish Saha.

Advertisement

Known for its grand colonial architecture, theatre, delicious cuisine and nostalgia evoking streets, Kolkata is one of the most enthralling cities in India.

The capital city of West Bengal where the sound of Rabindra Sangeet emerges from every house is a true blend of tradition and modernity.

“If you ask someone who has lived in Kolkata– or as one born there likes to call it, Calcutta – what their take is on the city, there won’t be words, but a trainload of emotions hurtling towards you at stunning speed. Calcutta is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics and history. And it is nostalgia personified,” wrote Saikat Ghosh on Instagram.

Advertisement

Here are some mesmerising pictures from the streets of Kolkata, photographed by Shibasish Saha (@shibasishsaha.official on Instagram) which showcases the beauty of the streets of the city and tells umpteen stories to the travellers.

1. Flying little colours

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

2. Gods on walls

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Advertisement

3. ‘Carrying them safe Mama’

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

4. Out in the sun with some colours

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

5. Let’s get it rolling

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Advertisement

6. Blessings to you old man

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

7. Shh..she’s watching us

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

8. Companionship

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Advertisement

9. This weight is nothing buddy

Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement