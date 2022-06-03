Love Kolkata? This Photographer Will Take You Back to Those Nostalgic Streets

Known for its grand colonial architecture, theatre, delicious cuisine and nostalgia evoking streets, Kolkata is one of the most enthralling cities in India.

The capital city of West Bengal where the sound of Rabindra Sangeet emerges from every house is a true blend of tradition and modernity.

“If you ask someone who has lived in Kolkata– or as one born there likes to call it, Calcutta – what their take is on the city, there won’t be words, but a trainload of emotions hurtling towards you at stunning speed. Calcutta is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics and history. And it is nostalgia personified,” wrote Saikat Ghosh on Instagram.

Here are some mesmerising pictures from the streets of Kolkata, photographed by Shibasish Saha (@shibasishsaha.official on Instagram) which showcases the beauty of the streets of the city and tells umpteen stories to the travellers.

1. Flying little colours

2. Gods on walls

3. ‘Carrying them safe Mama’

4. Out in the sun with some colours

5. Let’s get it rolling

6. Blessings to you old man

7. Shh..she’s watching us

8. Companionship

9. This weight is nothing buddy