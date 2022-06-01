DRDO and BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced with Salaries up to Rs 160000

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for senior engineer and deputy engineer vacancies at their Product Development and Innovation Centre (PDIC) in Bengaluru. Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,60,000 based on their qualifications and relevant experience.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also announced its latest recruitment drive for scientists and technologists in Group ‘A’ technical service known as Defence Research and Development Service (DRDS). Vacancies for scientists F, D, E, and C are available and those selected will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,31,100 based on their qualifications and experience.

Things to know for BEL recruitment 2022:

There are two vacancies for deputy engineer and one vacancy for a senior engineer.

Candidates with a full time ME or MTech in mechatronics with first class from a recognised institute or university can apply for the senior engineer vacancy.

Candidates with full-time MTech in computer science, information science or cyber security with a prior degree of MSc in mathematics, with a first-class for general and pass class for SC candidates from a recognised institute can apply for the deputy engineer vacancies.

Applicants should have obtained their degree in first-class for general candidates and pass class for SC candidates from an AICTE approved college, institute or a recognised university.

Candidates applying for senior engineers, need to have a minimum of two years of relevant post-qualification industrial experience.

Academy, teaching, apprenticeship training or research work experience will not be considered relevant post qualification or industrial experience.

Work experience indicated without supporting documents, will not be considered.

The maximum age of applicants for senior engineer positions should be 32 as on 1 May 2022. For deputy engineers, the maximum age limit is 28.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

The remuneration for senior engineer position will be between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 and between Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000 for deputy engineer posts.

Those meeting the eligibility criteria will be called for a written test after the screening of the application and the documents submitted.

Based on the written test scores, candidates will be shortlisted for an interview and the final shortlist will be posted on the BEL website.

The venue for the written test/interview will be in Bengaluru.

To know more about qualifications and experience, read the official notification.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications via post.

Fill in the details in the applications, with attached documents and send it to the below address:

Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, India

Pay the application fee of Rs 600 plus 18 per cent GST via SBI Collect.

Attach a print of the payment receipt with the application form.

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

The last date to submit applications is 4 June 2022 by 5 pm.

In case of queries, write to hrpdicrec@bel.co.in or contact on 080-2219 5211.

Things to know for DRDO recruitment 2022:

There are a total of 58 vacancies for scientists and technologists in Group ‘A’.

​​The vacancies are divided as follows:

Scientist F – 3 vacancies

Scientist E – 6 vacancies

Scientist D – 15 vacancies

Scientist C – 34 vacancies

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,31,100 based on their qualifications and experience.

Candidates with a first-class bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology from the streams of engineering listed in the official notification or first class MSc or MSc in technology from a recognised university can apply.

Only Indian nationals can apply.

The number of vacancies may vary, please see the official notification.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the RAC website.

Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after submission.

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable and non-transferable application fee of Rs 100.

The last date of submission will be 28 days from the date of beginning applications.

For more details, check out the official notification.

The last date to submit applications is 28 June 2022.

In case of queries, write to, pro.recruitment@gov.in or lateral1.recruitment@gov.in or contact 011-23889528.

