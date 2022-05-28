IOCL Invites Applications for Engineers, Salaries Up to Rs 50,000/Month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is recruiting for various engineering positions through GATE scores.

Things to know:

· Engineers are welcome to apply for the vacancies.

· Those keen on applying must do so on or before 15 June 2022.

· If you are a graduate in any of the following disciplines, you may apply for the vacancies:

a. Chemical Engineering

b. Civil Engineering

c. Computer Science and Engineering

d. Electrical Engineering

e. Instrumentation Engineering

f. Mechanical Engineering

g. Metallurgical Engineering

· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

· Those applying must have qualified for GATE 2022. Previous year GATE scores will not be accepted.

· Those applying should not be more than 26 years of age as on 30 June 2022.

· The relevant link to apply is here.

· A basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month will be provided. In addition, selected candidates will receive Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances.

How to apply:

· Candidate should have following documents ready for uploading on the online portal at the time of registration:

a. Scanned copy of recent colour passport size photograph, captured in January 2022 or later.

b. Scanned copy of signature

· Additionally, candidates must submit the following as well:

a. Date of Birth certificate

b. GATE 2022 Registration Number

c. GATE 2022 Discipline

d. Marks obtained in GATE 2022 (Out of 100, up to two places of decimal without rounding off).

For more details, click here.