Watch: This Traditional Superfood Aids Weight Loss & Cools Your Body Naturally

Sattu’s many health benefits make it a desi superfood, one that can elevate the taste of many Indian recipes and keep the body cool in summer.

Dry roasted Bengal gram powder is not a novel item in Indian households. But when put through a long, yet unique process, it turns into highly nutritious and delicious sattu.

Sattu powder was a regular ingredient in the daily diet of Indian farmers and the middle class. But today, not everyone knows of its high nutritious value and fascinating taste.

Commonly seen in West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Punjab , Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, sattu, which is usually consumed as coolant, can take up roles in many other dishes — parathas, porridge, shakes, bharta, cheela and more.

The item is rich in calcium and protein and can help in weight loss, improve bowel movement, and enhance energy.

The way that sattu is prepared is not only meant to impart an earthy taste, but also make it last longer. Versatile, nutritious, filling and cheap, sattu packs can also be a natural solution for many urban poor groups and communities.

What dish will you make with this powerhouse of health? Find some inspiration and learn more about sattu here:

 

