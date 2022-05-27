Watch: Born Without Hands, Artist Takes Her Work To Global Stages, Wins Accolades

Up until the age of 12, Swapna Augustine thought her arms were yet to grow out of her body. It wasn’t until then that the realisation of a ‘disabled’ dawned upon the artist.

Born in Paingottoor, Ernakulam, Swapna was raised by a farmer and a homemaker, who enrolled her at a school for the disabled at the age of six. It was at this time that she first began drawing and painting with her feet. Soon enough, this would turn into her greatest strength as a disabled artist.

When a neighbour noticed her drawing with her feet one day, she suggested Swapna join Mouth and Foot Painting Artists — an international registered society for disabled artists.

From here, there was no looking back for the 47-year-old, who has won global acclaim with her determination.

Watch Swapna’s story of unending creativity and grit, even in the toughest of challenges:

