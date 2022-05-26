Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Sustainability|Videos

Watch: Friends Leave City Jobs To Turn Grandma’s House into Forest-Inspired Homestay

Friends Anuja Phadke and Sneha Mahashabde left their jobs to convert Anuja’s grandmother’s home into an eco-friendly, forest-inspired homestay that is perfect for a weekend getaway. Watch this video to see how.

In Maharashtra’s Lonere village lies a forest-inspired homestay, built by Anuja Phadke and Sneha Mahashabde. The house, which belonged to Anuja’s ajji (grandmother), is set in the midst of an orchard-cum-forest, making it an ideal spot for weekend getaways.

Anuja, an architect and Sneha an economics degree holder, had worked in their respective fields for around ten years and took the decision to leave their jobs after they had saved enough.

But setting up the homestay was no easy feat.

The duo had to do all the physical labour themselves, and often plumbers, electricians, and farmworkers found it difficult to take orders from the young women. Moreover, they found their financial resources depleting quickly.

Unwilling to give up, they marched on, and the result was The Kokum Tree, a gorgeous eco-friendly homestay that is a perfect escape from city life.

The Kokum Tree offers several interesting activities like yoga, pottery, etc, and grows its own food.

Watch this video to see how this farm stay is a must-visit:

 

 

