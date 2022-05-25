Watch: Sarpanch’s Jugaad Tractor Innovation to Save Farmers from Notorious Fires

In the last five years, Punjab has reported 67,000 farm fire incidents — raging flames that often claim the lives of farmers.

Pal Singh Brar, a sarpanch from the Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab, has devised an ingenious solution for this threat.

The district, which is known for growing wheat, faces the threat of farm fires due to high temperatures and hot dry winds, which leave the crop dry, brittle and combustible. Even a carelessly thrown cigarette bud could start wildfires.

The sarpanch’s solution involves transforming a farm tractor into a fire brigade vehicle. This jugaad tractor is equipped with a long pressure pipe and could cover long distances, making it very efficient in terms of timely intervention.

Watch how the sarpanch’s brilliant innovation is saving lives: