Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Innovation|Punjab
Pal Singh Brar

Watch: Sarpanch’s Jugaad Tractor Innovation to Save Farmers from Notorious Fires

Watch this video to see how sarpanch Pal Singh Brar from Punjab is helping the state battle the perennial problem of farm fires with an innovative solution.

Advertisement

In the last five years, Punjab has reported 67,000 farm fire incidents — raging flames that often claim the lives of farmers.

Pal Singh Brar, a sarpanch from the Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab, has devised an ingenious solution for this threat.

The district, which is known for growing wheat, faces the threat of farm fires due to high temperatures and hot dry winds, which leave the crop dry, brittle and combustible. Even a carelessly thrown cigarette bud could start wildfires.

Advertisement

The sarpanch’s solution involves transforming a farm tractor into a fire brigade vehicle. This jugaad tractor is equipped with a long pressure pipe and could cover long distances, making it very efficient in terms of timely intervention.

Watch how the sarpanch’s brilliant innovation is saving lives:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
TBA Workshop