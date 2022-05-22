Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Delhi|Videos
Abdul Qadeer

Watch: With Freebies for Passengers & Lesson on Life, This Delhi Cab is Like No Other

Watch this video to see how Abdul Qadeer, a cab driver from Delhi, is going the extra mile for his passengers by revamping his car to offer free snacks, utilities, and more to travellers.

Advertisement

If you happen to hitch a ride in Abdul Qadeer’s cab in Delhi, you will be surprised to see how he ensures the comfort of his passengers.

From juice and snacks to newspapers and even nail polish remover, his cab offers passengers whatever they might need to feel comfortable.

Abdul, who lost his job at the age of 30, started doing several odd jobs and finally became a cab driver to make ends meet. His experiences with customers made him realise the need to offer something more than just a ride and a bottle of water.

Advertisement

The paraphernalia is free of cost for all customers. He has also put up messages inside the cab that speak of spreading peace, harmony and mutual respect.

Watch how Abdul’s heartful gesture is turning cab rides into an experience:

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement