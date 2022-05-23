Watch: How Skippi Ice Pops Scripted History with Rs 10 Million Deal on Shark Tank

Hyderabad-based startup Skippi Ice Pops scripted history on Shark Tank India when it received a funding of Rs 10 million.

The founders of Skippi Ice Pops, Ravi and Anuja Kabra bring back nostalgia with fruity ice popsicles that they say are 100 per cent naturally flavoured.

Launched in April 2021, the startup uses only colours, preservatives and sweeteners extracted from fruits and vegetables to make the ice pops. They offer popsicles in six flavours — raspberry, orange, mango twist, bubblegum, cola, and lemon.

They became one of the top five favourite brands of Shark Tank India, and were the first to receive an ‘All Shark Deal’.

Currently, they sell around 60,000 popsicles every month and are earning annual revenue of around Rs 4 crore.

