Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
startup|Videos
Skippi Ice Pops

Watch: How Skippi Ice Pops Scripted History with Rs 10 Million Deal on Shark Tank

Bringing back nostalgia and selling 60,000 popsicles a month, Hyderabad couple Anuja and Ravi Kabra’s startup Skippi Ice Pops bagged a deal worth Rs 10 million on Shark Tank India.

Advertisement

Hyderabad-based startup Skippi Ice Pops scripted history on Shark Tank India when it received a funding of Rs 10 million.

The founders of Skippi Ice Pops, Ravi and Anuja Kabra bring back nostalgia with fruity ice popsicles that they say are 100 per cent naturally flavoured.

Launched in April 2021, the startup uses only colours, preservatives and sweeteners extracted from fruits and vegetables to make the ice pops. They offer popsicles in six flavours — raspberry, orange, mango twist, bubblegum, cola, and lemon.

Advertisement

They became one of the top five favourite brands of Shark Tank India, and were the first to receive an ‘All Shark Deal’.

Currently, they sell around 60,000 popsicles every month and are earning annual revenue of around Rs 4 crore.

Watch how Skippi is reviving your favourite childhood dessert in a healthy way:

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
TBA Workshop