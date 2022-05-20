NHAI Announces Internships for Civil Engineering Students, Stipend Up to Rs 15,000/Month

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is offering internships for final year students in various national highway projects. This is for those pursuing their undergraduate degree in civil engineering from any of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NIT), and government or private engineering colleges.

Things to know:

· Final year BTech/ MTech students can avail this opportunity to experience on-job training working with consultants, contractors of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other agencies.

· Students will be engaged for a minimum period of three months. From this, they will be assigned to the contractor and consultant of the particular highway project for 12 weeks.

· The internship programme will commence in the 2022-23 academic year.

· This is a hands-on experience where students will learn on the job.

· Those keen on applying for this internship must do so online, via the AICTE website only.

· Those applying for the internship must have scored a CGPA of 7 or more to qualify.

· The completed application form must be submitted on or before 15 July 2022.

· Once the students have been shortlisted they will be allocated to various national highway projects.

· The implementing agency will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to undergraduates and Rs 15,000 to post graduates.

· Accommodation and transport facilities will also be provided by the implementing agency.

· A certificate will be issued upon successful completion of the internship.

How to get a certificate?

· Students will have to appear for one mid-term and final-term evaluation.

· Students will be marked on the basis of their internship learning and experience presentation, a written report on their experience, a general assessment by the project manager, general assessment by the team leader and also attendance.

· To be eligible to get a certificate, a student must score a minimum of 75 marks.

For more details, click here.

To apply for the internship, click here.