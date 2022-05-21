DIY, Recycling, Upcycling & More: 10 Home Decor Influencers To Follow On Instagram

They say that the way you design your home reflects your own personality, and it has the power to affect your mood.

But decorating a house can take up a lot of time and effort. From getting the right colour scheme to finding the right pieces and furniture and curating the perfect repository of plants, there are too many details to keep in mind.

So to make things easier, we’ve curated a list of home decor bloggers and designers on Instagram that will surely inspire you to try something new:

1. Sonakshi

Sonakshi, a banker turned interior designer, decorates spaces through thoughtful DIY decor ideas. It was her admiration for nature, colours, patterns and artwork that inspired her to embrace interior designing.

Through her Instagram, she shares simple home decor ideas with a pop of colours, to bring in positivity as well as functionality.

Here’s how she created a floating wall frame with basic things like a square canvas and a printed fabric:

2. Seema Singh

Seema Singh, a home decor enthusiast and ardent gardener based out of Bengaluru, inspires people through unique aesthetics.

Snippets of her house show beautiful vintage pieces and furniture, along with splashes of green. Her love for plants reflects in her home decor, and her house is green, serene, and rejuvenating.

Here, take a look at her tablescape ideas:

3. Rukmini Ray Kadam

A noted home decor influencer from Mumbai, Rukmini Ray Kadam posts her ideas on her popular blog Trumatter. She has also won several awards for her fuss-free and cosy home decor ideas, which blend traditional and modern designs.

Her ideas are minimalist and all about neutral tones, like whites and pastels. She creates soothing decorations using simple and everyday things.

Here’s how she set up a farmhouse style shelf and wall decor:

4. Rohina Anand Khira

Rohina Anand Khira is another award-winning lifestyle and home decor enthusiast who shares her interior designs and DIY ideas through Instagram. She is also the CEO of the Mumbai-based home decor brand named AA Living.

She posts several decor tips and tricks to transform your home into a dreamy one. She also provides a glimpse into her daily life, which revolves around travel, decor and art.

Here’s her tip on how to turn a blanket or throw into a faux bolster pillow:

5. Neethu Nambiar

Neethu Nambiar from Bengaluru has vibrant posts and reels on how she decorates her house with minimalism, adding life to every nook and corner.

Here’s how Neethu set up her living room:

6. Preethi Prabhu

An engineer turned interior designer and home decor enthusiast, Preethi is noted for her blog where she shares budget decor ideas, DIYs and more.

She tries to bring life to mundane things by adding a splash of colour wherever possible. She also promotes local handicrafts and art decor items to elevate the look and feel of any space.

Her Instagram is a treasure trove of colourful ideas featuring different types of decors, restoration ideas, and home tours.

Here’s how she restored an old wooden chair:

7. Shalini Ganguli

A noted interior designer and decor influencer, Shalini Ganguli creates spaces that reflect one’s personality. She has a unique and modern style for designing interiors where she blends both Indian and international styles.

Her Instagram feed features ideas ranging from minimalism to the most elaborate decor.

Here’s are her tips on how to keep your bedroom cosy and welcoming:

8. Reshma Kadvath

Reshma Kadvath’s Instagram feed is a treasure trove of creativity, with perfect combinations of beautiful decor pieces. It is also interesting to note that most of the decor items are repurposed, reframed, recycled, or revived.

She promotes sustainability and encourages upcycling through her ideas, which range from traditional to minimalistic with a rustic touch. She also uploads several upcycling DIY ideas.

Take a tour of her beautiful living room:

9. Disha Mishra Dubey

Disha, a home decor blogger, comes up with easy to implement ideas that are also budget friendly. She features several DIY ideas through which people can customise their interiors as per one’s taste.

Here’s how she transforms a bamboo basket into a beautiful planter:

10. Pinky

A home decor blogger and interior designer, Pinky shares glimpses of her beautiful home through her blog and Instagram feed. She sets up colourful spaces and corners with an ethnic appeal. She is also a brass aficionado and her eye for detail and love for colours make her style very unique.

Here’s how she has aesthetically decorated a corner in her house:

(Edited by Divya Sethu)