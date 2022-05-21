Machine Learning to Virtual Reality: Learn from Anywhere with 5 Online Courses by IITs

In a welcome move, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has partnered with the online learning platform, Coursera. You can now access several courses from the comfort of your home while getting degrees certified by the premium institute.

Here are five courses that you may want to check out.

1. Executive MBA by IIT Roorkee

The course offers a strong foundation in business and technology. This is an opportunity to learn from industry experts at the B school. Dive into your area of specialisation, after choosing from over 55 electives. The curriculum spans business, management, data science and data analytics.

Eligibility criteria: A Bachelor’s degree with 65 per cent; four years of relevant work experience after graduation.

Fees: Rs. 10,93,000/

Duration: 24 months to 60 months

For more details, click here.

2. Postgraduate Certificate in Machine Learning for Finance by IIT Roorkee

As algorithms shape our world and businesses, it is becoming more important to keep pace. In the course, you will gain exposure to the different algorithms that are needed for machine learning. You will also be trained in the application of Python programming in solving real-world financial problems.

Eligibility criteria: Knowledge of basic mathematics, linear algebra, calculus, statistics and spreadsheets

Fees: Rs. 90,000/

Duration: 6 months

For more details, click here.

3. Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Manufacturing by IIT Guwahati

Learn from industry experts who share with you their knowledge of mechatronics. In this course, you will be introduced to manufacturing processes and how these can be enhanced through computer technology. You will be trained in computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) softwares.

Eligibility criteria: Bachelor’s degree in any technology or engineering field; basic knowledge of programming. Students pursuing BE or BTech may also enrol.

Fees: 1,12,500/

Duration: 6 months

For more details, click here.

4. Post Graduate Certificate in Deep Learning for Computer Vision & Extended Reality (XR) by IIT Guwahati

If you have been intrigued by the world of virtual reality, this course will help you delve deeper into understanding it. The course gives you a firm footing in the design and development of these technologies. Get expert insights into how to build deep learning models such as Encoder-Decoder.

Eligibility criteria: Bachelor’s degree in a related field with basic knowledge of programming.

Fees: 1,12,500/

Duration: 6 months

For more details, click here.

5. Post Graduate Certificate in Natural Language Processing by IIT Guwahati

Understand the computational properties of Natural Language Processing with this course. Learn how to integrate machine learning and natural language processing to solve real-world problems across industries.

Eligibility criteria: Bachelor’s degree in a related field; a mathematics background in linear algebra, calculus, probability, statistics, data structures and algorithms; knowledge of Python.

Fees: 1,12,500/

Duration: 6 months

For more details, click here.