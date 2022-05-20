RRR, Jersey, Panchayat: Your Fresh OTT Binge-List of 10 Things to Watch This Weekend

As the OTT world witnesses some much-awaited releases today and in the next couple of days, gear up for thriller, action, romance and more.

Netflix

Jersey

Follow the journey of Arjun Talwar, essayed by Shahid Kapoor, as he makes his comeback to cricket after a phase of failure. Fuelled by his own dreams of representing the Indian cricket team and his son’s wish for a cricket jersey, he fights all odds.

“The humour and emotionally stirring moments stem from the core of the characters and what they have chosen to do. Each of the primary characters has an arc of his or her own,” writes Archika Khurana for The Times of India.

2. RRR

Fans are in for a surprise as RRR hits Netflix screens 12 days earlier than the announced date. The film portrays the significant roles that revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju played in the fight for India’s freedom.

“Rajamouli manages to pull off something people have been pining for – a commercial, action drama that will keep you thoroughly entertained – which it does,” writes Neeshita Nyayapati for The Times of India.

3. Who Killed Sara? Season 3

When Sara dies in a freak accident involving parasailing, her brother Alex is arrested as a prime suspect. When he is finally released from prison, he is bent on finding out what really happened, and who was behind his sister’s death.

Amazon Prime

4. Panchayat Season 2

Like the first season, Season 2 is woven around the lives of the people in the village of Phulera. The episodes explore how Abhishek Tripathi, despite being an engineering graduate, becomes secretary of the panchayat and must now make a choice between aiming higher or staying back in the village.

“Apart from delivering the laughs, the show challenges you to think, introspect, and by the end, hold back your tears too,” writes Abhimanyu Mathur for Hindustan Times.

5. Lovestruck High

What do you do when you can’t find love as an adult? Well, you go back to high school! Narrated by Lindsay Lohan, the show features how 15 UK singles are sent to relive high school, complete with prom, talent shows, and more.

MUBI

6. Deception

Follow Philip, an American writer who is living in London and his dysfunctional relationships with the women in his life, some of whom he has dreamed up.

Watch the life that Philip leads unravel in his bachelor pad, where work is mixed with pleasure.

Apple TV +

7. Now and Then

When six college friends had a weekend of partying, little did they know that it would end with one of them dead. Twenty years later, the remaining five are reunited against their will by a threat. Will they survive it? Watch the thriller unfold.

8. The Prehistoric Planet

Go back in time and watch the mysteries of the Earth and how dinosaurs roamed at their will. Fasten your seatbelts as you are taken into deep waters and endless lands to uncover mysteries of the prehistoric planet.

The award-winning documentary combines modern discoveries with an era gone by, giving you a peek into life as we never knew it.

Disney + Hotstar

9. Escaype Live

One app. Six contestants. All in a race to reach success and fame. Will the promises of the app be fulfilled as virtual fame takes over human relationships? The first three episodes of the thriller series shed perspective on how much of a role social media has to play in our lives.

“Escaype Live is fascinating for the many ideas it confronts, from gender to identity, from class to the politics of internal borders,” writes Manik Sharma for First Post.

10. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Based on the animated TV series of the same name, this comedy animated film features two chipmunks, Chip and Dale. While the two are going about their everyday life, they are jolted awake by the disappearance of one of the cast members from the series.

Will the duo be able to make the rescue mission successful? Find out.

