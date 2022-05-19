Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Climate Change|Sustainability
Dr Shivdarshan Malik

Watch: Professor’s Innovative Plaster & Bricks Help Homes Stay Cool Naturally

Watch how Dr Shivdarshan Malik from Haryana developed the Vedic Plaster and Gocrete Bricks to revive traditional and sustainable methods of architecture.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Dr Shivdarshan Malik, a lecturer from Haryana, is on a mission to revive conventional modes of construction by developing eco-friendly alternatives.

To deal with the increase in carbon emissions and its consequences, he has come up with a unique alternative wherein he has developed the Vedic Plaster, which is made from cow dung, soil and several other natural materials.

This breathable plaster does not absorb external heat, thereby keeping rooms cooler than the houses plastered with cement.

Advertisement

He has also created Gocrete bricks, which are made from cow dung and other eco-friendly locally sourced materials. These bricks are seven times cheaper than conventional ones and prevent upto 70 per cent of heat from entering the buildings.

Currently around 20,000 houses across India use the Vedic Plaster which is also helping them cut down their electricity bills. Moreover, this sustainable venture earns him an income of Rs 10 lakh annually.

Watch how Dr Malik is providing an effective solution to fight climate change from his tiny workshop in Bikaner.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement