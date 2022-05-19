Watch: Professor’s Innovative Plaster & Bricks Help Homes Stay Cool Naturally

Dr Shivdarshan Malik, a lecturer from Haryana, is on a mission to revive conventional modes of construction by developing eco-friendly alternatives.

To deal with the increase in carbon emissions and its consequences, he has come up with a unique alternative wherein he has developed the Vedic Plaster, which is made from cow dung, soil and several other natural materials.

This breathable plaster does not absorb external heat, thereby keeping rooms cooler than the houses plastered with cement.

Advertisement

He has also created Gocrete bricks, which are made from cow dung and other eco-friendly locally sourced materials. These bricks are seven times cheaper than conventional ones and prevent upto 70 per cent of heat from entering the buildings.

Currently around 20,000 houses across India use the Vedic Plaster which is also helping them cut down their electricity bills. Moreover, this sustainable venture earns him an income of Rs 10 lakh annually.

Watch how Dr Malik is providing an effective solution to fight climate change from his tiny workshop in Bikaner.

Advertisement