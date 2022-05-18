Meet Delhi’s ‘Matka Man’, A Cancer Survivor Ensuring Clean Drinking Water for Hundreds

When Alagarathanam Nataraj first returned to India after 40 years and began living in Delhi, he was taken aback by how so many people in the national capital were without access to the most basic need — cold water in the hot, scorching summer.

It was the time when he had just returned from London, after his cancer diagnosis. A few years later, he was declared cancer free, and began using his time to help out at orphanages, a last-stage cancer hospice, and more.

The first time he noticed how many people had no access to drinking water, he installed a water cooler outside his home. But the 73-year-old wanted to reach more people.

Today, his efforts have resulted in him being labelled the ‘Matka Man’, who provides relief to hundreds in his South Delhi neighbourhood. Moreover, he provides fruits and food to the poor.

Watch how Salagarathanam has been using his compassion to bridge divides: