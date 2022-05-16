Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Watch: This Cooling Zero-Calorie Seed Helps In Weight Loss

Indians have been consuming sabja or basil seeds in summer for centuries. But did you know it aids weight loss and lowering of cholesterol?

Ever eaten falooda and wondered about the mysterious, slithering seeds that the dish comes with?

This is the sabja seed, which resembles chia, and is a zero-calorie item. Also known as tukmaria or basil seed, it is said to have originated in India, and is replete with health benefits.

The black coloured seed is usually consumed after soaking in water, or to garnish salads as is. It is a rich source of protein, essential fats, fibre and carbohydrates, and is a common item in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine.

This squishy yet nutty textured food acts as a coolant in beverages like sodas and juices, as well as dishes like falooda. Eating it can help in weight loss and to bring sugar levels down. The pectin present in the seed lowers cholesterol too.

So before you look to chia to maintain your health, here’s why sabja seeds can be a better option:

Sources:

“6 Benefits and Side Effects of Sabja Seeds (Basil Seeds)”, published by HealthifyMe on March 8 2022.

