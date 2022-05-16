Watch: Shocked by Viral Video, He Quit Job to Make Plastic-Free Bamboo Packaging

Do you remember that viral video of a marine biologist removing a plastic straw stuck in a sea turtle’s nose from a few years ago? The shocking video had such an impact that it compelled Vaibhav Anant from Jharkhand to quit his corporate job and work on eco-friendly packaging.

Vaibhav established ‘Bambrew’ in 2018 in Bengaluru to create alternatives to single-use plastic straws. But eventually, he began creating general packaging materials as well.

This green packaging startup utilises natural plant fibres and pulp to create non-plastic packaging alternatives that are eco-efficient, sustainable, and affordable.

Currently, Bambrew has tied up with several leading business enterprises like Amazon, Nykaa, 1MG, Puma, Big Basket, Myntra, Flipkart, etc. Also, they claim to have saved around 10,000 tonnes of plastic so far.

