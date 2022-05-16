Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
startup|Sustainability
Bambrew

Watch: Shocked by Viral Video, He Quit Job to Make Plastic-Free Bamboo Packaging

Bengaluru-based Vaibhav Anant quit his job to start an eco-friendly startup Bambrew, which utilises natural plant fibers and pulp to create packaging alternatives to plastic.

Do you remember that viral video of a marine biologist removing a plastic straw stuck in a sea turtle’s nose from a few years ago? The shocking video had such an impact that it compelled Vaibhav Anant from Jharkhand to quit his corporate job and work on eco-friendly packaging.

Vaibhav established ‘Bambrew’ in 2018 in Bengaluru to create alternatives to single-use plastic straws. But eventually, he began creating general packaging materials as well.

This green packaging startup utilises natural plant fibres and pulp to create non-plastic packaging alternatives that are eco-efficient, sustainable, and affordable.

Currently, Bambrew has tied up with several leading business enterprises like Amazon, Nykaa, 1MG, Puma, Big Basket, Myntra, Flipkart, etc. Also, they claim to have saved around 10,000 tonnes of plastic so far.

Watch the inspiring story of Vaibhav and his sustainable startup here:

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

