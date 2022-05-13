Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Construction|Entrepreneurs

Engineer’s Unique Innovation Turns Farm Stubble Into Beautiful Furniture

Engineer Shubham Singh’s machine turns farm waste into an alternative to wood and helps farmers earn more. Here’s how.

Every year the Delhi-NCR region is covered in smog due to the burning of stubble in winter. But an invention by an engineer named Shubham Singh not only deploys farm waste in the process but also provides a homegrown alternative to wood, which is imported in massive amounts from Malaysia, New Zealand and China.

This machine uses farm waste as the raw material, thus saving trees, and reducing air pollution.

Shubham’s startup Craste provides farmers with a secondary income and tries to match India’s huge demand for wood.

Find out the unique technology that his machine operates on here:

