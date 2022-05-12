Taking a Road Trip Abroad? 12 Countries Where Your Indian Driving licence is Valid

Who doesn’t like the freedom of exploring a new place in their own vehicle? If you are above 18 and possess a valid Indian driving licence, this is possible anywhere in India. But what if you want to be behind the wheel in a foreign country? Is the Indian driving licence valid?

Surprisingly, several countries don’t require an International Driving Permit (IDP) and let you drive around using your driving licence. Just be sure to acquaint yourself with driving on both the left and right sides of the road before embarking on your journey.

So, here’s a list of 12 such countries you can visit where Indian driving licences are valid.

1. United Kingdom:

Driving side: Left

You can drive through the beautiful country lanes, coastal trails and mountain passes of the United Kingdom using an Indian driving licence for a year. It is valid across Great Britain which includes England, Wales and Scotland. You don’t have permission to drive all vehicles but only a specific class of vehicles as mentioned in your licence. However, ensure that your licence is in English.

2. Germany

Driving side: Right

Germany also lets Indian tourists, and those living in the country, drive using Indian licences hassle-free for six months. However, the licence should be either in English or German. It is also recommended to have an International Driving Permit in Germany, though it is not mandatory.

3. France

Driving side: Right

Driving down the roads in France is the best way to explore the beautiful country. Luckily, Indian tourists can legally drive through the French roads for a year with a valid Indian licence. However, it is mandatory to have a licence in French, which can be obtained through the French embassy.

4. New Zealand

Driving side: Left

New Zealand’s scenery is nothing short of picture-perfect and driving around the country through the diverse terrains would be fascinating. So, if you are planning to visit New Zealand, then take your Indian driving licence along, which will be valid for a year.

However, it is mandatory to be at least 21 years of age to drive. Also, make sure that the licence is in English.

5. Sweden

Driving side: Right

With the picturesque countryside, sandy beaches and red cottages, Sweden is yet another European country which is perfect for a road trip. An Indian driving licence is valid in the country only if the licence is in English, Swedish, German, Danish, Norwegian or French.

6. Switzerland

Driving side: Right

The beautiful roads of Switzerland take you through the Swiss Alps, zipping across countless mountain tunnels and winding along the lakes, making it one of the best places to go for a road trip. The Indian licence is valid in Switzerland for up to a year as long as you carry a copy of it in English.

7. Australia

Driving side: Left

Another country that permits an Indian driving licence, Australia lets you drive through their roads for a year in provinces like New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Australian Capital. You can also drive in the Northern territory province but only for three months. However, the licence should be in English and you can only drive the permitted class of vehicles as per your licence.

8. South Africa

Driving side: Left

The beautiful towns and the countryside of South Africa can be better explored via road. Make sure that your licence is renewed, printed in English and has your photograph on it. But also note that there are a few vehicle-hire agencies that ask for an International Driving Permit.

9. Hong Kong

Driving side: Left

Indian tourists are allowed to drive on Hong Kong roads if they have a valid driving licence from their home country. But the licence will be valid for only up to a year.

10. Singapore

Driving side: Left

If you are travelling to Singapore, you can use your Indian driving licence for a year. Make sure that the licence document is in English. After a year, one would require an international driving licence.

11. Malaysia

Driving side: Left

Though Malaysia is well connected with a proper public transport system, travelling via road lets you explore the country to the fullest. The less explored small towns, mountains, lakes and rainforests can be accessed by travelling via roads. To drive on the Malaysian roads the Indian licence should be either in English or in the Malay language, which must be verified and attested either by the issuing authority or the Indian embassy in Malaysia.

12. Bhutan

Driving side: Left

One of the most serene neighbouring countries of India, Bhutan lets you drive across the country using your Indian driving licence. The country permits the tourists to drive both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. If you are taking your Indian registered vehicle to drive around, then ensure that you get a vehicle permit.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)