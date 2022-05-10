Apply For IOCL’s Junior Engineering Assistant Posts, Salary Up To Rs 105000/Month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced 19 vacancies in its Panipat refinery for junior engineering assistants. Selected candidates will have to work in one, two or three different shifts and will be provided with a salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000 per month, depending on their expertise.

Things to know:

Out of 19 vacancies, 18 are reserved for junior engineering assistant-IV in production. There’s only one vacancy for junior engineering assistant-IV in instrumentation.

For the posts of junior engineering assistant-IV in production category, the required qualifications are 3 years of diploma in chemical, refinery and petrochemical engineering or a BSc in mathematics, physics, chemistry or industrial chemistry from a recognised institute or university.

For the post of junior engineering assistant-IV in instrumentation category, the required qualifications are 3 years of diploma in instrumentation, instrumentation and electronics, instrumentation and control engineering from a recognised institute or university.

A minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC candidates are required for the posts in both categories.

Applicants are also required to have one year post-qualification experience in relevant streams.

Candidates holding qualifications acquired through part-time, correspondence or distance education mode are not eligible, adds the notification.

A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post.

Women candidates will not be considered for vacancies in the production category.

Candidates must be minimum of 18 years old or a maximum of 26 years as of 30 April 2022.

Selection will be based on a written test and a skill/ proficiency/ physical test (SPPT).

A minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test is required for selection.

How to apply:

Go to the official website and go to ‘latest job openings’ under the careers category.

Select ‘Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel at PRPC’.

Fill out the application form with the required details and documents.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 through SBI e-collect only.

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are required to send printouts of the online application form, a self-attested colour photograph, self-attested copies of mark sheets by ordinary post to reach by 18 June 2022.

Candidates can also send the scanned copy of the online application form, self-attested photographs and required document on email id prpcrecruitment@indianoil.in by 19 June 2022.

All candidates are required to submit one set of self-attested documents on the day of examination (at the venue of the written test).

The tentative venue for the test is New Delhi.

For more details, check out the official notification.

Important dates: