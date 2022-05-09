10 Must-Try, Made-in-India, Vegan Cosmetic Brands That You Should Support

Up until a few years ago, we had no other option but to buy beauty products that were made with harsh chemicals and tested on poor animals.

Today, with sustainability on the rise, several homegrown brands successfully worked around the idea of making environmentally-friendly and sustainable cosmetics that harm no animals or your skin.

What’s more? They are now available in all price ranges.

Advertisement

So, here’s our list of some of the best vegan and cruelty-free Indian cosmetics brands that you should try:

One of the first homegrown PETA approved vegan and cruelty-free beauty brands in India, the Disguise cosmetics offers reasonably priced makeup and skincare products.

The brand is noted for its amazing lipsticks with their hydrating and smooth formulations. Other than lipsticks, they offer a range of products like eye shadows, eyeliner pencils, and glow multi-purpose sticks that can be used as both a highlighter and an eye shadow.

Advertisement

Besides being vegan and cruelty-free, the brand also claims to be toxin-free, lead-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free and sulphate-free.

Buy here.

2. Asa beauty

A brand that promotes luxury clean cosmetics through sustainability, Asa beauty was founded by Asha Jindal Khaitan and her daughter-in-law Sukriti Jindal Khaitan in 2021.

Advertisement

Also 100 per cent vegan and cruelty free, the brand has embraced sustainability through very less usage of plastic and minimal wastage and delivers non-plastic packaging. Besides, all their products are refillable, so if you have purchased a boxed product, then just order a refill next time. Their refill and recycle programme allows customers to recycle the empties and get reward points that can be redeemed against products.

They offer a range of lip products, concealers, foundation and finishing powders, mascaras and more.

3. Iba Cosmetics

Started by Grishma Teli and Mauli Teli in 2014, Iba cosmetics is a 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and ‘halal-certified beauty brand.

Advertisement

The brand claims to use only pure natural ingredients while avoiding all animal-derived ingredients, alcohol and harsh chemicals like ammonia, sulphates, parabens and so on. They offer a wide range of cosmetics, skin and hair care products as well as perfumes.

Buy here.

4. Kiro clean beauty

Another cosmetics brand that offers a long range of makeup and skincare products, Kiro is known for its clean and vegan products. Also, cruelty-free, the brand has been transparent in listing out its key ingredients which include several moisturising oils, anti-oxidants and other skin-protecting elements.

Advertisement

Besides the brand’s website has a feature where the customers can choose their approximate skin tone to get suggestions on products accordingly.

Buy here.

5. FAE beauty

Free and Equal beauty (FAE Beauty) offers makeup products that are suited for all Indian skin tones and are also formulated to work in warm climates. Their products are 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free.

Advertisement

They are known for their interesting range of buildable matte lipsticks which are pigmented enough to cover any lip discolouration. Besides they offer a 2-in-1 brow gel and mascara, gloss and also a range of skincare products.

Buy here.

6. BON Organics

BON Orgnanics, also known as Bio-Organic and Natural, is a USDA certified brand based out of Auroville in Puducherry. Their products are completely handcrafted, hand filled and are made in small batches to maintain freshness.

Advertisement

Following Ayurvedic and ancient procedures, the brand’s products are vegan and cruelty-free offering products from skin and body care products to cosmetics, essential oils and even pet-care products.

7. Tinge cosmetics

The brand launched by Sabrina Suhail, a make-up artist with over 15 years of experience, offers a range of products which includes lip balms, lipsticks, foundations and concealers. All their products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben and sulphate free.

They are unique in offering an option to customise lipstick shades and foundations according to your skin tones through their website. Also, their products are refillable and an effort towards minimising waste.

8. Daughter Earth

This brand uses a formula of mixing Ayurveda and biochemistry to provide the best quality products. All their products are plant-based and hence they are vegan and also cruelty-free.

The brand claims to use a portion of its earnings towards educating underprivileged girls and also for wildlife conservation. They offer a limited range of skincare, haircare and makeup products like concealers, lipsticks, eye shadows and more.

Buy here.

9. Echt beauti

Another sustainable Indian beauty brand that makes products with 100 per cent organic ingredients, cruelty-free and vegan.

Their products are formulated based on Ayurveda and have a range of lip and eye makeup products which mainly include lipsticks, eyeliners and mascaras.

Buy here.

10. Nyor beauty

Nyor, meaning ‘dew drops’ in Assamese, is a brand that creates delicate and safe beauty products.

Founded in 2018, their products are paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan, as certified by PETA. The brand claims to have collaborated with the best cosmetic chemists from UK and Italy to develop products that are safe and contain top-class ingredients.

The brand has a range of lipsticks that suits every Indian skin tone.

Edited by Yoshita Rao