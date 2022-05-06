‘Always Took You For Granted, Amma’: Son’s Post Will Make You Miss Your Mother

After a month-long strenuous yet satisfying house hunt in Bengaluru, I visited amma (mother) in Kerala expecting the age-old lecture on how I have become slim and I need to eat more choru (rice). But to my surprise, she welcomed me with a dialogue, “You look tired but happy”. Is there a better way to explain that your mother is the best observer and always someone you can count on?

Echoing my sentiment in a Quora post is Asad Zuberi from Haryana who completed his Bachelor’s from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad. He shared a heartwarming note as an answer to the question ‘What is the one thing you’ve always wanted to say to your mom but never did?’

Mothers are the ones who take note of teeny tiny elements of our life that even we haven’t cared about. They appreciate and criticise all our unimportant affairs.

For example, Asad shares that his mother always notes, “You have lost weight; you are finally getting a beard, don’t shave it, it looks good; when did you buy this shirt; what does this mean, where did you pick this word from; why do you have so many pimples on your forehead?” The list goes on.

Most of the time mothers indeed forget that we are grown-ups. But to be honest, we all tend to enjoy it and often take advantage of it. Who else in the world will know that you don’t like ghee over your roti or you need extra sugar in your daily coffee?

Moreover, it is a scary thought that as we all grow old, our mothers do too, as Asad shares, “I am not liking it, amma. As I grow up, you grow old and I feel less secure, less cared for.”

“I always took your presence for granted. Now that you live hundreds of kilometres away, somewhere I miss you every day,” he wrote. “I want you to see me change every day, to notice every single hair that grows on my face, to care about my food habits. I don’t want to be that new form of ‘Asad’ every time I visit you. I don’t do it intentionally, amma. I am changing but you aren’t here to watch me grow into a man.”

The Quora post was loved by the audience and got more than a thousand upvotes. A reader, Sadhana Pande Joshi, appreciated the writing and commented, “How heartfully you write! It feels as though you’re vocalising the thoughts of my son who lives very far away from me. Bless you and may your mother have many happy healthy years of seeing you grow in front of her (sic).”

If you are away from home, don’t forget to video call your mother after reading this post. And if you’re one of the lucky ones to be around her, go give her a much-needed hug.

Edited by Yoshita Rao