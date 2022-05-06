Want To Study Computer Science From IIT Madras Without a JEE Score? Here’s How

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new initiative to make computer science courses available online for free. The courses are offered by the Computer Science department through a portal that contains all the core courses that can be accessed by anyone interested including students, teachers and educational institutions.

“The portal has been created to help students who could not study at IIT Madras, especially those from remote and rural areas of the country. They will have access to the same curriculum that is taught in the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students,” stated Dr Rupesh Nasre, Associate Professor, CSE Dept in a press release.

Things to know:

The core computer science courses offered are free and include all course materials from the IIT curriculum.

Students, teachers, educational institutions or anyone interested can access the course and materials.

The courses offered currently are on programming, data structures, computer organisation and algorithms. Here’s the list:

Introduction to programming Programming and data structures Compiler design Languages, machines and computation Object-oriented lab Paradigms of programming Foundations of computer system design Advanced data structures and algorithms

All the courses have YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to the students at IIT Madras during the pandemic.

Those availing of the courses can also attend quizzes on the portal for self-assessment and ascertain their level of understanding of the courses.

The department plans to create randomised quizzes in the future for better evaluation.

The department also plans to engage senior students to conduct live tutorial sessions where they will also clarify students’ doubts.

How to access: