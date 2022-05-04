Why Ayodhya Policeman-Turned-Teacher Does Double Shifts & Educates Kids for Free

Inspector Ranjeet Singh Yadav from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is making a difference with his mission to educate poor children in the slums.

Better known as ‘Khaki Wale Guruji’ in the Ayodhya Ghats, he has been taking classes for kids who cannot afford their education, through his initiative — Apna School.

He started this initiative after observing the children who were begging in the ghats.

Born to a farmer, he had to work extremely hard in his childhood to beat the odds and pursue his education. Understanding the circumstances of the children in the ghats, he went beyond his duties to be a teacher for them.

Watch his inspiring story here: