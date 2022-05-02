ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for New Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 2,40,000

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment are underway for 20 new engineer and officer vacancies at Hyderabad, zonal offices and project sites across India. Selected candidates would be responsible for executing and managing projects for a business group in areas of research and development, product development, production, business development, marketing, life cycle support and supply chain management.

Based on qualifications and experience a salary up to Rs 2,40,000 will be provided.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

There are 11 vacancies in the senior deputy general manager (technical) role, two vacancies for senior manager (finance) and one each for senior deputy general manager (HR), deputy general manager (finance, corporate purchase, corporate communications, HR), personnel officer and accounts officer.

The senior deputy general manager roles will have a pay scale of Rs 90,000-2,40,000.

Deputy general manager will get a salary of Rs 80,000-2,20,000.

Senior manager’s pay scale will be Rs 70,000-2,00,000.

Personnel officer/ accounts officer will receive Rs 40,000-1,40,000 as salary per month.

To check the upper age limit for each vacancy please click here.

The applicant for senior roles should possess a first-class in full-time regular engineering degree in the discipline of electrical/ electronics/ telecommunication/ computer/ mechanical.

Check the official notification for detailed information on qualifications and experience for each role.

The eligible candidates will be invited for a personal interview.

Candidates who have acquired/ studied full-time/ regular courses will only be considered eligible.

How to apply:

Go to the career portal of the official website.

After completing the online application, candidates are advised to keep the application number for future reference.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 is to be remitted during the process.

Take a printout of the online application.

Place a signature and paste a recent passport size photograph on it.

Enclose the self-attested copies of date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, pen-picture (one page of specific achievements) caste & PwD (if any) along with a copy of fee remittance with the application and send it via post to the official address:

Deputy General Manager (HR)

Human Resources (Recruitment Section),

Administrative Building, Corporate Office,

Electronics Corporation of India Limited,

ECIL (Post), Hyderabad – 500 062, Telangana.

Important dates:

Date of commencement of ECIL application – 23 April 2022 (2 pm)

Last date of application – 14 May 2022 (2 pm)

Last date for accepting hard copies of registration forms – 21 May 2022 (2 pm)

Interview dates will be communicated via e-mail/ SMS.

Edited by Yoshita Rao