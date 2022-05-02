Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Ghulam Nabi Dar: Celebrated Artist Has Carved Walnut Wood for 60 Years

One of India’s Most Celebrated Craftsmen, This Man Has Carved Walnut Wood for 60 Years

Srinagar-based artisan Ghulam Nabi Dar has won state and national awards for his craftmanship in walnut wood.

While walking through the streets of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, you might come across shops selling adorable walnut wood carvings. This art has been alive for the past 60 years and the man behind its popularity is Ghulam Nabi Dar.

This 69-year-old was thrown out of school at the age of 10 as he couldn’t afford the fees. He then began carving wood pieces to support his family.

Today, he is one of the most celebrated artisans who make walnut wood carvings. Each one of the intricate panels takes at least a month to complete.

Ghulam Nabi Dar has been to many countries like Iraq, Germany and Thailand for his art. He also received state and national awards in 1994 and 1995, respectively, for his wood carving skills.

Even though he is going up in age the artisan ensures the art lives on for future generations to enjoy.

