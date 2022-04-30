Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Meet the ‘Dinosaur Princess’ Who Protected India’s Jurassic Park in a Gujarat Village

Meet the 'Dinosaur Princess' Who Protected India's Jurassic Park in a Gujarat Village

Aaliya Sultana Babi from Gujarat’s Raiyoli village fought hard to preserve dinosaur fossils that are now showcased at the Balasinor Fossil Park.

OIn 1981, when Aaliya Sultana Babi was a kid, her village was surrounded by palaeontologists, researchers and more. Little Aaliya never knew that her Raiyoli village in Gujarat is a hub of dinosaur fossils and eggs.

More than 1,000 eggs belonging to seven species of dinosaurs were discovered in the place. It was at least 65 years old then.

Growing up to this, Aaliya gained interest in the field and started to protect the area all by herself. She shooed away grazing cattle and stopped people from taking away remains and plucking fossils. She was the first person who showed interest in preserving the place as a memorial.

Years later, due to her constant efforts, the area was converted into a dinosaur museum called Balasinor Fossil Park, otherwise known as ‘India’s Jurassic Park’.

Watch to know how little Aaliya became the ‘dinosaur princess’ of India:

