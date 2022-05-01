Science Behind Why Grandma Was Right in Soaking Mangoes Before Eating

With the arrival of mango season, people are stocking up on their favourite fruit to try out different recipes or gorge on its rich flavour.

But you might have also noticed the common practice of soaking mangoes in water before eating them to rid them of the dirt as well as the chemicals used on crops. This is just one of the reasons.

Here are a few more reasons why it’s best we continue to soak mangoes in water before eating them:

Getting rid of phytic acid:

Phytic acid is one of those nutrients that can be both good and bad for health. Considered an anti-nutrient, phytic acid blocks the absorption of certain minerals like iron, zinc, calcium and other minerals by the body thereby promoting mineral deficiencies.

According to nutritionists, mangoes contain a natural molecule known as phytic acid which is seen in several fruits, vegetables and even nuts. So, when mangoes are soaked in water for a few hours, it helps in removing the excess phytic acid that generates heat in the body.

Avoiding diseases:

The practice also helps in preventing several skin issues like acne, pimples and also other health issues like headaches, constipation and other gut-related issues. “Soaking fruits in water will get rid of heat principle from them. This process is followed so that they do not cause side effects like diarrhoea and skin problems like acne,” Dr Ashutosh Gautam, an Ayurveda expert, told NDTV Food.

Washing away chemicals:

The pesticides and insecticides that are used on crops to protect them, are poisonous and can affect the body causing different side effects like respiratory tract irritation, allergic sensitisation, headache, eye and skin irritation, nausea and so on. Also, by soaking, it removes the milky sap on its stem that contains the phytic acid.

Keeping it cool:

Mangoes also raise the temperature of the body resulting in the production of thermogenesis. Therefore, soaking mangoes in water for a while would help in reducing their thermogenic property.

Busting fat:

Mangoes have a lot of phytochemicals. Therefore soaking them reduces their concentration, making them act as ‘natural fat busters’.

Sources:

Why “Dipping Mango in Water” is the Best Grandma’s Advice Ever? by Dt. Ankita Gupta Sehgal, published on 23 July 2020.

Should You Soak Fruits In Water? Here’s The Answer by Sarika Rana, published on 5 September 2018.

Edited by Yoshita Rao