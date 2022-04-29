NTPC Invites Applications for Executive Postings, Salaries At Rs 1 Lakh/Month

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited is inviting online applications for experienced professionals in executive posts. Those who are experienced in solar PV, data analysis and land acquisition, and rehabilitation and resettlement can apply for the available 15 vacancies. A monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh will be given for the three-year tenure job.

Advertisement

Things to know:

There are five posts for solar PV executives, one for data analyst executive, and nine for land acquisition/rehabilitation and settlement positions.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

BE/ BTech/ MTech/ MCA / PG Diploma graduates in respective fields are eligible to apply.

Work experience of two to five years is required for each post.

Go through the official notification for more details related to qualification and experience.

The upper age limit for solar PV executive posts is 40 years, and for the other posts, it is 35 years.

In addition to monthly salary, the company provides accommodation/ house rent allowance, retention benefit and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

Prior to joining, candidates are supposed to go through a medical examination.

Candidates will be placed in any stations/ projects/ joint ventures/ subsidiaries of NTPC.

How to apply:

Log in to the career section of the official website.

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300 is to be paid.

Download and keep the registration slip for future reference.

Candidates are required to go through the official notification prior to applying.

Important dates: