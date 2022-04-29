Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Bulletin|employment
NTPC Invites Applications for Executive Postings, Salaries At Rs 1 Lakh/Month

Recruitment 2022: NTPC is inviting applications for various executive vacancies. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited is inviting online applications for experienced professionals in executive posts. Those who are experienced in solar PV, data analysis and land acquisition, and rehabilitation and resettlement can apply for the available 15 vacancies. A monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh will be given for the three-year tenure job.

Things to know:

  • There are five posts for solar PV executives, one for data analyst executive, and nine for land acquisition/rehabilitation and settlement positions.
  • Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
  • BE/ BTech/ MTech/ MCA / PG Diploma graduates in respective fields are eligible to apply.
  • Work experience of two to five years is required for each post.
  • Go through the official notification for more details related to qualification and experience.
  • The upper age limit for solar PV executive posts is 40 years, and for the other posts, it is 35 years.
  • In addition to monthly salary, the company provides accommodation/ house rent allowance, retention benefit and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.
  • Prior to joining, candidates are supposed to go through a medical examination.
  • Candidates will be placed in any stations/ projects/ joint ventures/ subsidiaries of NTPC.

How to apply:

Important dates:

  • Date of commencement of application – 29 April 2022
  • Last date of application – 13 May 2022

