Meet the Vet Who Used his Savings to Come up with India’s First Prosthetic Limbs for Animals

Veterinary expert Dr Tapesh Mathur from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is one who constantly thinks about bettering the lives of animals. Them being stranded on the roadside without limb(s) is a common sight that disturbed him. So, he came up with an innovation which helps animals walk and run with ease called ‘Krishna Limbs’.

“The first success came in 2014 when a calf named Krishna tried on this leg. The speed of his running was amazing,” says the doctor. The venture was named after his first patient who successfully received a prosthetic limb.

The limbs cost Rs 3,000-4,000 but Dr Tapesh and his wife Dr Shipra do it free of cost using a portion of their monthly income.

To date, over 165 animals, including cows, dogs, cats, rabbits and many more have been helped.

Watch the story of this vet who is on a mission to provide this aid to all disabled animals: